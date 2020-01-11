Marcus Rashford Scores Twice As Manchester United Thrash Norwich

Marcus Rashford marked his 200th look for Manchester United with two objectives that restored some much-needed confidence in a Four-Zero Premier League victory over backside facet Norwich. Anthony Martial and spectacular teenager Mason Greenwood have been additionally on the mark as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s group maintained their hopes of qualifying for subsequent seasons Champions League. Not for the primary time this season, it was Rashford, who has now scored 19 occasions in his previous 23 video games for United and England, who was his group’s key performer.

Rashford struck within the 27th minute after largely unrelenting United strain with an instinctive end, though the objective owed every part to a incredible help from Juan Mata.

The Spanish playmaker obtained an extended go from Victor Lindelof and, after Todd Cantwell backed off somewhat too far, had the house to drift in an ideal cross which Rashford volleyed in from shut vary on the far put up.

It was the England ahead’s 13th league objective of the season and objective quantity 14 — his 19th in all competitions for the Reds — would come from a second-half penalty to keep up what’s comfortably the best season within the 22-year-old’s profession.

Given the much-publicised issues and inconsistency which have plagued United’s season up to now, Rashford has emerged as Solskjaer’s most influential and necessary performer.

That was evident in the way in which his goalscoring abilities have been required to interrupt down a Norwich facet rooted to the foot of the desk.

Solskjaer, who appeared nearly shellshocked following his group’s disastrous first half displaying within the midweek Three-1 League Cup semi-final first leg residence defeat to Manchester Metropolis, clearly didn’t underestimate the significance of accumulating three factors in opposition to the Canaries.

Maguire begins

He opted to start out England defender Harry Maguire, simply days after the membership briefed that he had suffered a torn hip muscle that was anticipated to sideline him for a number of weeks.

With United’s harm issues significantly dangerous within the defensive division, Maguire’s inclusion was a calculated gamble and it nonetheless required United keeper David de Gea to make an outstanding save late within the first half to maintain their lead intact, diving nicely to claw away a curling shot from Cantwell.

However that was a uncommon lapse from a United facet who dominated for the majority of the sport and may have been having fun with a extra snug cushion by the interval.

That lastly got here with two objectives in fast succession early within the second half, with Rashford closely concerned within the first of these after 52 minutes, taking part in a ball into the world for Brandon Williams to chase.

The younger full-back profitable a penalty after a rash problem from keeper Tim Krul.

United had missed 4 of their earlier eight penalties this season — two of their win at Norwich earlier than Christmas — however Rashford made no mistake on this event with a agency strike into the underside right-hand nook.

The Reds didn’t have lengthy to attend for a 3rd as Williams performed a fast, quick nook to Mata whose cross was headed in brilliantly by Martial.

Williams himself ought to have continued the rout moments later, lacking an open internet from three yards, earlier than substitute Greenwood lastly produced that fourth after 75 minutes, driving a left-foot shot previous Krul from the sting of the world.