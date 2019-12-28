Margaret Thatcher ‘grabbed her handbag’ and ‘stormed out’ of a meeting with Belgian’s PM

By Claire Ellicott for the Every day Mail

Printed: 19:47 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:47 EST, 27 December 2019

Margaret Thatcher ‘grabbed her purse’ and ‘stormed out’ of a gathering with the Belgian prime minister in a row over an alleged IRA agent, newly-declassified information reveal.

The previous prime minister met Wilfried Martens on the fringes of a European Council summit in Greece in December 1988 for the testy change.

The pair ‘hardly shared a standard topic’ and parted on bitter phrases when Mrs Thatcher ‘terminated’ the assembly abruptly, information launched to the Nationwide Archives of Eire in Dublin present.

The incident was revealed in a word marked confidential and stamped ‘Seen by Taoiseach [the Irish premier]’.

The previous prime minister (left) met Wilfried Martens (proper) on the fringes of a European Council summit in Greece in December 1988 for the testy change

Anthony Teasdale, political adviser to the then-foreign secretary Sir Geoffrey Howe, instructed Richard Ryan, a diplomat within the Irish Embassy in London, in regards to the assembly over lunch in January 1989.

The report reveals that Mrs Thatcher and Mr Martens mentioned the delayed extradition of Irish priest Father Patrick Ryan, who was needed in London for alleged connections to the IRA.

Belgian police had arrested him in June 1988 and located giant portions of money and bomb-making gear in his house.

However relations turned strained between the nations after Fr Ryan was flown to Eire as a result of the Belgian authorities refused to extradite him to Britain.

‘Martens was completely ineffectual in his replies and simply tried weakly to repeat arguments which she had already chewed up,’ Mr Teasdale instructed the diplomat.

Mrs Thatcher then ‘terminated’ the assembly by saying: ‘We now have nothing additional to speak about, you and I.’

In accordance with Mr Teasdale, she then ‘grabbed her purse and stormed out’ leaving the Belgian prime minister ‘sitting there’.

The Tory aide instructed the story to distinction the strained relationship to Mrs Thatcher’s ‘fairly pure’ manner with the then-Irish Taoiseach Charlie Haughey.

He stated there was ‘so much to be performed for between them’ after she appeared to apologise for her outspoken criticism of Eire over the affair.

Mr Teasdale instructed Mr Ryan that Mrs Thatcher ‘felt she regretted as having gone excessive’ in her feedback.

‘She noticed the Irish to an actual extent as victims of the Belgians and he or she needed this to get throughout to the Taoiseach,’ he added. ‘She was going as far towards an apology as she may ever do.’

He additionally instructed him ‘unprompted’ that he was ‘very struck’ by a report of the assembly in Rhodes, Greece, written up by Charles Powell, Mrs Thatcher’s non-public secretary and adviser.

‘They have been clearly each speaking severely, frankly and constructively about the identical factor,’ Mr Teasdale stated.

The Tory adviser stated the British valued ongoing correspondence between the leaders and instructed the diplomat that he was ‘very struck’ by their rapport.

‘The final letter – from her – confirmed him, he stated, how ‘businesslike’ and ‘regular’ their relationship will be,’ he stated.

Mr Teasdale stated he needed to see this resulting in a ‘actual assembly’ – one apart from on the margins of a summit – between the 2 leaders.

A handwritten word on the file reads: ‘It is a significantly fascinating and helpful report.’