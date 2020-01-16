Margo Price – “Stone Me”

It's been greater than two years because the sharp, incisive old-school nation badass Margo Worth got here out with All American Made , her final album. In that point, she's hit some severe profession landmarks. She's been nominated for a Greatest New Artist Grammy, invited tourmate Chris Stapleton and former label boss Jack White onto her stage in Nashville, and performed an all-star Loretta Lynn tribute, amongst many different issues. Today, she's promoting out some fairly huge venues as a headliner. And at this time, she's received a brand new single out on the earth.

“Stone Me,” Worth's new music, is a beautiful midtempo music that additionally works as a press release of defiance: “By way of the mud and rain you’ll be able to drag my identify / You may say I've spent my life in useless / However I gained't be ashamed of what I’m / In your judgment day I don't give a rattling. ”Worth co-wrote the music with common collaborator Jeremy Ivey, who performs 12 – string acoustic on the music.

Worth's backing band on the monitor contains some severe heavyweights: Tom Petty's former Heartbreaker Benmont Tench on piano, beloved wizard Pino Palladino on bass, old-school soul lifer James Gadson on drums, Chavez frontman and sideman-to-the -stars Matt Sweeney on electrical guitar. The music doesn't include an album announcement or something. In a press launch, Worth says, “After what looks like an eternity, I'm releasing a brand new music into the wild at this time. It's been laborious to maintain all the pieces I've been engaged on for the final 12 months to myself and I'm so excited to share it. “Take a look at the monitor under.

Final night time, Worth performed “Stone Me” stay for the primary time. She did it as a visitor on Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal , a present that doesn't sometimes have music performances. Test it out under.

“Stone Me” is out now on Loma Vista.