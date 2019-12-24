December 24, 2019 | 11:10am

The new child taken from slain mother Heidi Broussard has been reunited along with her household in Texas.

Three-week-old Margot Carey was returned to her father, Shane Carey, days after she was discovered unhurt on the Houston dwelling of Magen Fieramusca, 33, who’s accused of faking her personal being pregnant earlier than allegedly kidnapping Broussard’s child.

Carey’s father, Ty, introduced the newborn’s homecoming at a Monday evening vigil, in keeping with the “Today” present.

“That’s the best thing that could ever happen,” the grandfather stated of the return of the newborn, who was simply two weeks previous when she went lacking along with her mother.

“Just a tiny window of light is shining through and that’s a blessing,” he added, in keeping with CBS Austin.

DNA proved Margot was the useless lady’s youngster and the Texas Division of Household and Protecting Providers stopped searching for non permanent custody, CBS stated.

Broussard, 33, was discovered useless within the trunk of a automobile at Fieramusca’s dwelling in Houston final Thursday, greater than every week after she went lacking from her dwelling 160 miles away in Austin. Her reason for dying was decided to be “ligature strangulation,” KXAN stated.

Fieramusca, Broussard’s shut good friend for greater than 20 years, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one rely of tampering with a corpse. Extra prices may comply with, police have stated.

She is accused of faking her personal being pregnant and even had a child registry itemizing the identical due date as Broussard’s.

A mutual good friend, Rachel West, advised “Today” that she spoke every day to Fieramusca whereas their good friend was nonetheless lacking — not realizing that the newborn crying within the background was lacking Margot.

“That is something that will haunt me for the rest of my life,” she advised the morning present.

She now believes Fieramusca “wanted that baby from the get-go.”

“No doubt in my mind, she wanted that baby, and she didn’t care how she got it,” West claimed.