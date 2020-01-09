Margot Robbie just made a sad confirmation about Birds of Prey

Warner Bros./DC Movies
Adios, Mr. J.
Margot Robbie, star of the upcoming Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) confirmed in a current interview that the film will function precisely no appearances by Harley’s ex — the Joker, portrayed in 2016’s Suicide Squad by Jared Leto (by way of Selection)
Whereas the revelation is not terribly shocking on condition that the character has not made an look in any of the flick’s trailers (and Leto hasn’t been blabbing continuous in regards to the movie on social media), it is positive to be a letdown for some followers. Look, we all know that Leto’s portrayal of the enduring DC villain was controversial — heck, everybody is aware of that. However the “emancipation” of the flick’s title refers on to the truth that Harley Quinn has damaged up along with her psychotic beau (a type of trailers even opens with the character stating flatly in voiceover, “the Joker and I broke up”), and the truth that the character will not even present his tattooed, pasty face for even a second is sure to attract hearth from sure parts of the DC fandom.
Earlier than you even ask: no, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker will not seem both. That will be ridiculous, as Joker and Birds of Prey happen in two distinctly completely different universes. Robbie, although, had loads of reward for Phoenix ultra-committed interpretation of the character. “[He] did a phenomenal job,” she stated, “[But] I really feel just like the Joker movie was rather more grounded. Ours is completely different. It is heightened.”
Ought to Jared Leto’s Joker have been included in Birds of Prey?
We might in all probability make the case that an look by Jared Leto’s Joker in Birds of Prey would have been acceptable and a pleasant present for individuals who loved Suicide Squad, however we’re not going to. As a substitute, we will make the other case: that the character’s exclusion from Birds of Prey wasn’t only a becoming narrative alternative, however a needed one, and the movie will likely be a lot better for it.
This is not simply as a result of many followers discovered Leto’s tackle the Clown Prince of Crime to be… how we could put this… weird and off-putting (though that may be a issue, as a result of we’re of the opinion that it was each of these issues, and never in a great way). The factor is that Birds of Prey, as we perceive it and as Robbie tells it, is 100% not the Joker’s story — it is Harley’s, and any look by the ex would have undermined the movie conceptually.
To not put too nice a degree on it, however Birds of Prey is a movie written by a girl (Christina Hodson), directed by a girl (Cathy Yan), and which facilities on a staff of girls (together with Harley, Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary) introduced collectively partially by their want to be freed from the affect of manipulative, abusive males. A few of these males — together with Ewan McGregor’s Black Masks and Chris Messina’s Victor Zsasz — function prominently within the solid, as a result of it is sensible narratively. However the flick is actually about Harley turning into “emancipated” from her abusive relationship with the Joker, and giving him face time simply would not have made a lot sense.
Plus: we didn’t take care of Leto’s model of the character. There, we stated it.
What is the subsequent film the Joker will seem in?
We dig the Joker simply as a lot as the following comics fan (which is to say very a lot), and such as you, we’re curious as to when we will see him onscreen once more. Let’s simply get this out of the best way, although: so far as Leto’s model of the character is anxious, do not maintain your breath. All the deliberate spin-offs that includes the character have been shelved, James Gunn’s delicate reboot The Suicide Squad is not going to function him (however will function Robbie as Harley), and Leto has moved on to portraying Morbius, the Residing Vampire, for the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters. Stick a fork in Leto’s Joker; he’s executed.
On condition that director Todd Phillips’ Joker grossed over a billion (the primary R-rated movie to take action) and is inflicting the clouds to open up and rain awards on Phoenix, one may assume that Joker 2 could be a no brainer. It is not outdoors the realm of chance — however it’s by no means confirmed. Phillips has lengthy maintained that Joker was conceived as a standalone movie, and that he and Phoenix would want to seek out profound artistic motivation (versus monetary motivation) to return to the character.
No, we will go forward and guess that the following massive display look of the Joker will likely be within the inevitable sequel to director Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which drops in June of 2021. No sequel has gotten the official inexperienced mild but — but when the flick blows everybody’s doorways off like we expect it may, it is a mere formality.
In the meanwhile, although, simply take a cue from Harley and revel in Mr. J’s absence. Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7, 2020.
