Margot Robbie just made a sad confirmation about Birds of Prey

Warner Bros./DC Movies

Adios, Mr. J.

Margot Robbie, star of the upcoming Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) confirmed in a current interview that the film will function precisely no appearances by Harley’s ex — the Joker, portrayed in 2016’s Suicide Squad by Jared Leto (by way of Selection)

Whereas the revelation is not terribly shocking on condition that the character has not made an look in any of the flick’s trailers (and Leto hasn’t been blabbing continuous in regards to the movie on social media), it is positive to be a letdown for some followers. Look, we all know that Leto’s portrayal of the enduring DC villain was controversial — heck, everybody is aware of that. However the “emancipation” of the flick’s title refers on to the truth that Harley Quinn has damaged up along with her psychotic beau (a type of trailers even opens with the character stating flatly in voiceover, “the Joker and I broke up”), and the truth that the character will not even present his tattooed, pasty face for even a second is sure to attract hearth from sure parts of the DC fandom.



Earlier than you even ask: no, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker will not seem both. That will be ridiculous, as Joker and Birds of Prey happen in two distinctly completely different universes. Robbie, although, had loads of reward for Phoenix ultra-committed interpretation of the character. “[He] did a phenomenal job,” she stated, “[But] I really feel just like the Joker movie was rather more grounded. Ours is completely different. It is heightened.”