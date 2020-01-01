Mariah Carey’s Twitter account hacked, posts racist slurs and Eminem jokes

Mariah Carey‘s Twitter account seemed to be hacked briefly yesterday (December 31), sharing tweets that includes racist slurs and feedback about Eminem.

Learn extra: Eminem: Rank The Albums – will the perfect Slim Shady album please get up?

Many of the tweets shared with Carey’s 21.four million followers had been shortly deleted. Whereas many seemed to be meaningless and had been designed to troll the singer’s followers, there have been additionally some that featured some critically offensive content material.

“Merry Christmas You Dumb Ass N***as!!” one tweet learn, whereas one other since-deleted tweet mentioned: “#n***a legalize the word for 2020 u fucking c**n fucks”

The tweets then turned their consideration to Eminem, who Carey has been embroiled in a really public feud with for years.

“Eminem can still hold this pussy…” one tweet mentioned. A second then poked enjoyable on the dimension of the rapper’s manhood: “Eminem has a little penis.”

Apparently sleeping whereas the obvious hack was happening, Carey later responded by tweeting: “I take a freaking nap and this happens?”

I take a freaking nap and this occurs? — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2020

In the meantime, Mariah Carey‘s Christmas classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has lastly reached the Quantity One spot on the US Billboard chart, 25 years after its launch.

Upon its authentic launch again in 1994, the tune solely appeared on Mariah’s Christmas EP and never as a single, that means it didn’t even chart on the Billboard Sizzling 100.

Elsewhere, Nick Cannon has shared ‘The Invitation’, a diss observe supposed to worsen Eminem after the Detroit rapper took intention at Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey on new report ‘Lord Above’.

Eminem’s dissed-filled function seems on Fats Joe and Dre’s new album, ‘Family Ties’. The tune additionally options Mary J. Blige. On the tune, Em raps: “I do know me and Mariah didn’t finish on a excessive observe/ However that different dude’s whipped… Nearly bought my caboose kicked/ Idiot, give up, you not gon’ do shit/ I let her chop my balls off too earlier than I misplaced to you, Nick.”