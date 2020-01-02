January 2, 2020 | four:21pm

Kooky fringe Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has laid off her complete marketing campaign employees, in keeping with a report Thursday.

The religious guru’s 2020 marketing campaign not had any staffers on board as of Tuesday, with monetary troubles prompting the layoffs, sources informed native Manchester, New Hampshire outlet WMUR9.

Nonetheless, Williamson, 67, has no plans to drop out of the race, the sources mentioned.

About 45 staffers had been employed within the 4 early voting states and Williamson’s central marketing campaign headquarters, in keeping with the outlet.

The marketing campaign introduced in October that it had raised $6.1 million in 2019 — however had solely simply over $650,000 left in its coffers.

The report concerning the mass layoffs was printed simply hours after Former Housing and City Growth Secretary Julián Castro introduced he was exiting the race.