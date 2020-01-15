January 15, 2020 | 1:59pm

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is looking for an investigation after newly launched proof means that she was being surveilled by associates of Rudy Giuliani as a part of the smear marketing campaign that led to her firing.

“Needless to say, the notion that American citizens and others were monitoring Ambassador Yovanovitch’s movements for unknown purposes is disturbing,” Yovanovitch’s lawyer Lawrence S. Robbins advised The Put up in a press release.

“We trust that the appropriate authorities will conduct an investigation to determine what happened.”

Paperwork lately turned over to Home investigators by Giuliani affiliate Lev Parnas present textual content messages between Parnas and Robert Hyde, a 2020 GOP congressional candidate in Connecticut, the place they counsel she is being monitored.

The texts are dated March 2019, when Yovanovitch was nonetheless serving in her submit in Kiev.

In a number of messages, Hyde texted Parnas concerning the ambassador’s whereabouts and mentioned what is going to have to be completed “if you want her out.”

Rudy Giuliani (left) and Lev Parnas in 2019 REUTERS

Yovanovitch testified as a part of the Home’s impeachment inquiry that she was the topic of a smear marketing campaign spearheaded by Giuliani that led to her recall again to the US and her eventual firing.

“Wow. Can’t believe Trumo [sic] hasn’t fired this bitch. I’ll get right in that,” Hyde texted to Parnas in one other set of messages.

Different paperwork included within the trove present handwritten notes laying out plans for getting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and Burisma, the power firm the place Hunter Biden served on the board.

The proof additionally includes a textual content from Giuliani to Parnas the day earlier than Yovanovitch was whisked out of Ukraine.

Giuliani wrote to Parnas that President Trump “fired her again,” possible referring to Yovanovitch, with Parnas writing again, “I pray it happens this time I’ll call you tomorrow my brother.”

Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing and publicly claimed that Yovanovitch was beneath the management of billionaire liberal donor George Soros whereas serving as ambassador.

The previous NYC mayor additionally claimed Parnas and Igor Fruman, one other indicted affiliate, have been serving to him dig up dust in Ukraine on Joe Biden.