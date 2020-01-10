Marincin gets another year with Leafs

Slowly, however certainly, the Maple Leafs are getting defencemen beneath contract for subsequent 12 months.

After beginning the season with solely Morgan Rielly’s long-term deal on the books, the membership just lately prolonged Justin Holl with a three-year deal and on Friday re-upped Martin Marincin at one 12 months on a one-way deal for a cost-effective $700,000 US.

Usually counted out so far as common NHL employment is worried, the 27-year-old is certainly a survivor, having arrived early within the Mike Babcock period, shuttling between the Marlies and Leafs ever since.

He’s set to play in his 14th Leafs recreation of the season on Sunday in Florida, getting longer rope with the Jake Muzzin foot harm.

Muzzin, Tyson Barrie, Travis Dermott and Cody Ceci shall be in varied free-agent lessons past July 1.

First-round picks Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren are anticipated to contend for jobs subsequent 12 months if not earlier.

Marincin, a second-round decide (46th general) by the Oilers within the 2010 NHL draft, has 19 factors in 129 video games as a Leaf and was a member of coach Sheldon Keefe’s 2018 Calder Cup champions.

