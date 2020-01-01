Mario Balotelli involved in car crash as he made his way home from New Year’s Eve celebrations

By Alvise Cagnazzo For Mailonline

Printed: 10:47 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:17 EST, 1 January 2020

Controversial striker Mario Balotelli was concerned in a automotive crash at 5am whereas returning residence from New Yr’s celebrations at a nightclub within the Italian metropolis of Brescia.

Based on Corriere della Sera, Balotelli’s new Fiat 500 Abarth ended up smashing right into a gate of a bakery not removed from his residence after his pal, who was driving, made a incorrect manoeuvre and clipped the kerb.

Balotelli, 29, and his pal each emerged from the accident unscathed however the automotive suffered extreme harm to its entrance axle.

Mario Balotelli’s automotive crashed into the gate of a bakery close to his residence at 5am on Wednesday

The Brescia striker was not behind the wheel on the time of the crash and suffered no accidents

The previous Manchester Metropolis and Liverpool striker, who now performs for his hometown membership of Brescia, was returning residence from celebrating the beginning of the New Yr with associates in a metropolis nightclub on the time of the crash.

Balotelli left the automotive on the road and walked the few hundred yards again to his residence in Mompiano.

A tow truck later got here to take away the automotive, which is predicted to be written off.

Balotelli has typically been the centre of controversy throughout his profession, most notably in October 2011 when emergency providers had been known as to his £3million Cheshire residence after he brought on a fireplace by letting off fireworks in his lavatory.

The Italian was then a Metropolis participant, and he went on to attain two targets in a 6-1 win over arch-rivals Manchester United the next day, and celebrated by lifting his shirt to disclose the written message: ‘Why at all times me?’

Whereas at Metropolis he was additionally pictured scrapping with team-mates on the coaching subject, in addition to his personal supervisor, Roberto Mancini. He has fallen out with a string of gamers and managers, together with Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan.

Balotelli has scored 4 targets for the Serie A aspect to this point this season

This season has additionally been turbulent, regardless of returning to the membership he supported as a boy.

Balotelli suffered racial abuse throughout a match towards Hellas Verona. He then kicked the ball into the gang and threatened to stroll off the pitch in protest earlier than being satisfied to play on.

Simply weeks later Brescia’s infamous president Massimo Cellino, the previous Leeds United proprietor, urged that Balotelli could possibly be bought in January.

Balotelli, who has scored 4 occasions in 12 video games for his boyhood membership this season, has attracted curiosity from a number of golf equipment in Turkey.