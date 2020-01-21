Mario Kart Tour getting second multiplayer test open to everyone

In case you’ve been itching to take a look at the multiplayer mode on the hit iOS and Android recreation Mario Kart Tour and don’t have the Gold Cross then you might be in luck. Nintendo has introduced second multiplayer check is on the way in which and it’s open to utterly everybody. There’s no date introduced however presumably it needs to be occurring pretty quickly. As quickly as now we have a date we will allow you to all know.
