Mario Kart Tour New Year’s Tour kicks off 31st December

December 27, 2019
Nintendo has revealed new tour is beginning quickly of their hit smartphone sport Mario Kart Tour and it’s aptly named The New 12 months’s Tour. You may get in on the motion beginning on 31st December at 10pm PT which is 6am 1st January right here in the UK. Try the enjoyable and video games within the new video highlighting the particular tour beneath.

The primary tour of 2020 is the aptly named New 12 months’s Tour! And it begins Dec. 31, 10 PM PT! #MarioKartTour pic.twitter.com/H5mUTGtiNm

— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) December 27, 2019

