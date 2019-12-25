Mario Mandzukic (Photograph Credit: Getty Photos)

Doha, December 25: Former Croatian ahead Mario Mandzukic has left Italian giants Juventus to hitch Qatari facet Al Duhail. Juventus are but to substantiate the transfer however a publish on the Qataris golf equipment official account on Twitter confirmed Mandzukic placing pen to paper on his new contract. Mandzukic spent 4 years on the Serie A membership.

“The team’s management succeeded today in contracting with the Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic of Juventus in a free transfer deal after the end of his contract with his Italian team,” Al-Duhail was quoted as saying by ESPNFC. Manchester United to Signal Mario Mandzukic! Premier League Membership to Begin Negotiations with Juventus for 33-Yr-Outdated Striker, Say Experiences.

Al Duhail’s Tweet

The Croatian Mandzukic Skilled In AlDuhail Ranks https://t.co/Vs5IyiRhGK pic.twitter.com/3zglsOzZ3g — نادي الدحيل الرياضي (@DuhailSC) December 24, 2019

The 33-year-old Mandzukic helped Croatia attain the World Cup closing in 2018 and has plied his commerce for Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, laying his palms on the Champions League with the latter in 2013.