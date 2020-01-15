News

Mario+Rabbids: Kingdom Battle studio recruiting 3D artists to work on “a prestigious AAA title”

January 15, 2020
Ubisoft Milan, who had been the workforce liable for the surprisingly good Mario Rabbids: Kingdom Battle on the Nintendo Change platform, are at present on a recruitment drive. The studio is on the lookout for 3D artists to work on “a prestigious AAA title.” It’s potential that it may don’t have anything to do with a observe as much as Mario Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, nevertheless it appears possible that Nintendo would need to see a sequel to the best-selling third get together Nintendo Change recreation.

