Mark Brazant 43 charged with attempted murder of Josephine Conlon pushing pram in Streatham Hill

Jo Conlon (pictured along with her husband on her wedding ceremony day) was the sufferer of a knife assault in Streatham Hill, South London

A person has appeared in court docket charged with tried homicide after a mom was stabbed whereas pushing her little one in a pram alongside a residential road.

Mark Brazant, 43, of Ealing, is accused of stabbing Josephine Conlon, 36, with three kitchen knives in Streatham Hill, south London at round 5.30pm on Monday.

The sufferer was slashed within the face a number of instances and was heard screaming: ‘I have been stabbed!’ after the assault.

Neighbours noticed her ‘coated with blood’, slumped over her kid’s buggy exterior a block of flats. She was rushed to hospital however is believed to be ‘doing nicely’. The kid was not injured.

Jennifer Fadaka, prosecuting, advised the Outdated Bailey at present: ‘It is a case the place the sufferer in query was attacked from behind.

‘It was a stranger assault, she was pushing a child’s pram and he or she was attacked from behind by the defendant the place she was stabbed 3 times within the face narrowly lacking her jugular vein.

‘She was stabbed under the left eye and proper cheek. The defendant handed himself in having assaulted this feminine and upon being arrested he had in his possession knives.’

The 43-year-old turned himself in at a west London police station within the early hours of Thursday.

He’s charged with tried homicide, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of three kitchen knives.

District Choose Karim Izzat remanded Brazant in custody to seem for a plea and trial preparation listening to on 31 January. No pleas have been entered.

Josephine Conlon, 36, was stabbed and seen bleeding from her face on Monday night

The assault occurred on this street in Streatham Hill at about 5.30pm Monday (file picture)

On Tuesday her father-in-law advised MailOnline Mrs Conlon continues to be in hospital however ‘doing nicely’.

He had been visiting his daughter and her husband from his dwelling in Australia when the assault occurred.

Mrs Conlon, who studied at Durham and Kingston universities, married her husband – a monetary controller for a high London communications company – in 2016.

She additionally beforehand labored as a advertising and marketing assistant for Miller Insurance coverage Companies and an account government and supervisor for communications company Billington Cartmell.

Police have been known as to Downton Avenue on Monday night following stories 36-year-old girl had been stabbed.

A 66-year-old neighbour mentioned of the assault: ‘I used to be going out to the retailers after I heard a lady scream. I ran out and he or she was standing hunched over barely leaning on her pushchair.

‘She mentioned ”I have been attacked, I have been attacked” and appeared actually shocked and frightened. I used to be the primary to succeed in her and known as the police immediately.

‘As I used to be doing so different folks got here out to see if the lady was OK.’