Mark Esper says he’s seen no hard evidence U.S. embassies under threat

WASHINGTON — Protection Secretary Mark Esper explicitly mentioned Sunday that he had seen no laborious proof that 4 American embassies had been underneath potential menace when President Donald Trump licensed the concentrating on of Iran’s high commander, elevating questions in regards to the scale of the menace described by Trump final week.

Because the administration struggled with its justification for the drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Esper and different officers tried to refocus consideration on voices of dissent in Iran.

Esper mentioned road protests in Tehran present the Iranian persons are hungry for a extra accountable authorities after leaders denied, then admitted taking pictures down a Ukrainian passenger aircraft. The aircraft was downed shortly after Iran launches strikes towards US bases in Iraq in retaliation for Soleimani’s killing.

“You can see the Iranian people are standing up and asserting their rights, their aspirations for a better government — a different regime,” Esper mentioned. He appeared on two Sunday information reveals whereas nationwide safety adviser, Robert O’Brien, was interviewed on three others — urgent the White Home’s marketing campaign to deliver “maximum pressure” on Tehran to vary its conduct.

O’Brien urged the USA sees this second as a chance to additional intensify stress on Iran’s leaders, with whom the U.S. has been at odds for 4 a long time. Iran’s leaders already are underneath huge pressure from financial sanctions which have nearly strangled Iran’s important supply of revenue — oil exports.

Trump himself is underneath nice stress as he faces an anticipated impeachment trial within the Senate. Many in Congress are also upset over his dealing with of Iran, complaining that the administration didn’t seek the advice of them prematurely of the Jan. three strike that killed Iran’s strongest basic, nor adequately temporary members afterward. Trump difficult the talk by asserting on Fox Information that he needed to strike shortly as a result of intelligence confirmed Iran might have attacked 4 American embassies.

Each Esper and O’Brien mentioned they agreed that Iran may need hit extra than simply the U.S. Embassy within the Iraqi capital. However Esper, when requested whether or not there was a selected piece of proof, replied: “I didn’t see one with regard to four embassies.” And in response to a query about whether or not Trump was “embellishing” the menace, Esper mentioned, ”I don’t consider so.”

After the U.S. killed Soleimani in Baghdad, it appeared the backlash in Iran and elsewhere had helped Tehran by shifting the main focus away from its inside issues. The strike additionally appeared to divert consideration away from home unrest in Iraq over authorities corruption, and it intensified efforts by Iraqi politicians to expel American and different overseas forces.

However the shootdown of the Ukrainian aircraft on the night time of the Soleimani strike, killing all 176 folks aboard, opened a brand new avenue of stress for the Trump administration.

“`I think the regime is having a very bad week,” O’Brien mentioned.

“This was a regime that’s reeling from maximum pressure, they’re reeling from their incompetence in this situation and the people of Iran are just fed up with it,” he mentioned, including that regime change isn’t U.S. coverage.

“The people of Iran are going to hopefully have the ability at some point to elect their own government and to be governed by the leaders they choose,” O’Brien mentioned.

In Tehran, Iran’s safety forces deployed in giant numbers on Sunday. Demonstrators defied the heavy police presence to protest their nation’s days of denials that it shot down the Ukrainian aircraft. Movies posted on-line confirmed protesters shouting anti-government slogans and transferring by subway stations and sidewalks.

Earlier Sunday, Trump tweeted his help for the Iranian protesters.

“To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS,” Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday morning. “1000’s have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. Extra importantly, the USA is watching. Flip your web again on and let reporters roam free! Cease the killing of your nice Iranian folks!

Esper mentioned Iran deserves credit score for taking accountability for the shootdown.

“My hunch is it was an accident,” he mentioned, including that though Iranian authorities officers initially blamed American propaganda, they in the end “did the right thing by admitting it.” He mentioned they should permit a full investigation.

The Ukrainian aircraft crash early Wednesday killed all 176 folks on board, principally Iranians and Iranian-Canadians. After initially pointing to a technical failure and insisting the armed forces had been to not blame, Iranian authorities on Saturday admitted to unintentionally taking pictures it down with its air defenses. That acknowledgement got here within the face of mounting accusations by Western leaders.

Iran downed the Ukrainian flight as Tehran braced for retaliation after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces. The ballistic missile assault, which precipitated no casualties, was a response to the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s high basic, in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad.

Iranians have expressed anger over the downing of the Ukrainian flight and the deceptive explanations from senior officers within the rapid aftermath. Later the federal government took the blame for the shootdown, saying it was attributable to human error.

Reviewing the dramatic sequence of occasions that preceded the downing of the Ukrainian jetliner Wednesday, Esper justified the U.S. killing of Soleimani as an act of self protection, and he mentioned the U.S. foresees no extra Iranian army assaults in retaliation for that. Even so, the chief of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which is carefully aligned with Iran, mentioned Sunday that Iran’s missile assaults on two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces final week had been solely the beginning of the retaliation.

Hassan Nasrallah described Iran’s army response, which precipitated no casualties, as a “slap” on the U.S. He known as it the “first step down a long path” that may guarantee U.S. troops withdraw from the area.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, a member of the Senate International Relations Committee, mentioned he was involved that “Iran has lots of ways that they can take action against us, both overt and covert, and I don’t think they’re done trying to seek revenge.”

Esper spoke hopefully of getting the NATO alliance extra concerned in Iraq to assist practice Iraqi safety forces. He mentioned this might permit him to cut back the variety of American troops in Iraq, at present numbering greater than 5,200, however he didn’t say any discount was within the works but.

Esper additionally mentioned the administration’s supply to barter a brand new nuclear cope with Iran with out precondition “still stands.” Trump’s determination to tug the USA out of a world nuclear cope with Iran in 2018 is cited by his critics because the set off for escalating tensions that led to the killing of Soleimani.

Esper mentioned Iran’s paramilitary Quds Pressure nonetheless presents a menace throughout the Mideast, however the particular assaults he mentioned had been being deliberate by Soleimani, have been “disrupted.”

Esper was pressed to touch upon Trump’s assertion in a Fox Information interview that the president believed Soleimani had been plotting to assault 4 U.S. embassies. Esper mentioned he shared the idea that Soleimani was planning assaults on a number of U.S. services, however Esper didn’t say these included 4 embassies.

Whereas looking for to defend Trump’s remarks as representing the president’s private perception, not an assertion of a selected piece of laborious intelligence that 4 embassies had been focused, Esper indicated there was no such piece of proof.

“I didn’t see one with regard to four embassies,” Esper mentioned. “What I’m saying is I share the president’s view that probably — my expectation was they were going to go after our embassies. The embassies are the most prominent display of American presence in a country.”

O’Brien appeared to agree with Trump on that time.

“It’s always difficult even with the exquisite intelligence that we have to know exactly what the targets are, but it’s certainly consistent with the intelligence to assume that they would have hit embassies in at least four countries,” O’Brien mentioned.

Esper appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation” and CNN’s )State of the Union.” O’Brien appeared on ABC’s ”This Week,” “Fox News Sunday” and NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Coon was on Fox.