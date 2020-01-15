By Jack Doyle Affiliate Editor For The Day by day Mail

Revealed: 17:42 EST, 15 January 2020

Brexit campaigners will as we speak launch an attraction for £500,000 so Large Ben can ‘bong’ when Britain leaves the EU on January 31.

The Bong For Brexit attraction is organised by Eurosceptic group StandUp4Brexit and is backed by Tory MPs together with ex-minister Mark Francois.

Yesterday he referred to as for donations to cowl the price of making the bell chime at 11pm on January 31, saying it was ‘inconceivable’ that every other clock than ‘the world’s most iconic timepiece’ would mark the UK leaving the EU.

However final evening there have been rising doubts that the marketing campaign would succeed even when the cash is raised in time.

Campaigners have till Monday to lift the money – however even then it might be refused by Commons officers.

As a back-up, plans are being drawn up by Brexit Occasion chief Nigel Farage – who’s internet hosting an occasion in Parliament Sq. that evening – to play a recording of bongs on loudspeaker.

The Home of Commons Fee, which is chargeable for Large Ben, has indicated it won’t be lawful or correct to simply accept the money.

A Downing Road supply instructed the bongs had been ‘lifeless’, including: ‘It is an enormous amount of cash for one thing I am unsure that many individuals need.’

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson stated he was ‘working up a plan’ to permit Large Ben to chime because the UK leaves the EU, calling it ‘Bung A Bob For A Large Ben bong’.

It emerged the associated fee might be as excessive as £500,000 due to the continuing refurbishment of the 315ft Elizabeth Tower which homes the Large Ben Nice Bell.

Mr Francois has personally pledged £1,000. He informed Sky Information: ‘Nevertheless you voted within the referendum, that is undeniably a historic second.

‘Those that want to have a good time it – as a result of we depart at a particular time – might want to look to a clock. It appears inconceivable…that it ought to be every other clock than probably the most iconic timepiece on the planet, Large Ben.

‘We are going to launch a nationwide crowdfunding marketing campaign…that Large Ben will bong for Brexit.’

Brexit Occasion chief Nigel Farage, who’s internet hosting an occasion in Parliament Sq. that evening, will put together a backup plan to play a recording of bongs if the marketing campaign fails

He claimed the associated fee estimate had been ‘inflated’ by individuals who ‘did not need to do it within the first place’. The worth tag is greater than 4 occasions the unique estimate of £120,000.

The tower and well-known 14-ton bell, which dates from 1859, are present process long-term repairs. Large Ben has not chimed frequently since 2017.

Commons officers stated the £500,000 estimate mirrored delays to restore work, the price of putting in the chiming mechanism and a short lived flooring across the bell.

The Bong For Brexit attraction is being hosted by GoFundMe. Rebecca Ryan, of StandUp4Brexit stated: ‘It is unthinkable that this second will not be celebrated by the chimes of probably the most well-known clock on the planet.’