Mark Gatiss hopes to bring more festive ghost stories to BBC Four

Mark Gatiss has graced BBC 4 with one other Christmas ghost story this 12 months, with 2019’s M.R James adaptation, Martin’s Shut, following final 12 months’s unique The Useless Room.

And the Sherlock and Dracula co-creator has mentioned he plans to carry extra spooky festive tales to our screens sooner or later, bringing again a convention that first began within the 1970s.

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST and different media, Gatiss mentioned, “It’s such a privilege to do that, I’d love to hold on and I’m certain we’d all love to do one subsequent 12 months.

“It’s a lovely space, it’s a kind of safe space – thank God we’ve got BBC Four, hopefully for a long time, because it’s the sort of place these things belong.”

And Gatiss additionally gave a number of hints about some tales that could possibly be ripe for future variations, with Rely Magnus and Casting the Runes – each additionally written by James – touted as potentialities.

“The one everyone has always wanted to do is Count Magnus, which eluded the great Lawrence Gordon Clark [who helmed the A Ghost Story For Christmas series in the 1970s],” he mentioned. “Unfortunately it’s set in Sweden – but it’s possible!”

However Gatiss isn’t solely enthusiastic about giving us Yuletide frights by way of variations – he’d like to ship some extra unique ghost tales as nicely, and claims it’s all about placing a steadiness between the 2.

“I’d like to experiment with it,” he mentioned. “It’s a funny thing, in an ideal world I’d like to do an adaptation and a new one in rotation, to keep it fresh and to keep things sort of feeding into it.”

Whichever kind they arrive in although – originals or variations – many followers will simply be joyful that Gatiss is holding this explicit custom alive.

Martin’s Shut airs on Christmas Eve at 10pm on BBC 4