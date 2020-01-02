Mark Hamill actually had TWO roles in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mark Hamill would possibly solely have appeared in a cameo position in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – but it surely seems the franchise legend additionally had a secret second position within the movie.

An early scene sees the Resistance acquire some very important intel from an alien by the identify of Boolio – who misplaced his life within the means of serving to our heroes.

And it seems that Hamill voiced the character, which was formally credited to ‘Patrick Williams’ – a pseudonym that the Luke Skywalker actor has confessed to utilizing up to now.

Hamill additionally had two roles in The Final Jedi – during which he appeared much more prominently – taking part in a second character moreover Luke in a on line casino.

And at the moment, he informed CinemaBlend, “If I did have billing, in the past as a pseudonym I’ve used a combination of my brothers’ names, and I call myself Patrick Williams.”

So, we will be fairly sure in assuming that it was certainly Hamill who offered his voice for the position of Boolio.

Earlier within the week, Hamill took to Twitter to have his say within the ongoing debate about whether or not Finn and Poe ought to have ended up collectively.

He wrote, “Luke never met either Finn or Poe, so what they do behind closed doors, I guess I’ll never know… But I would like to also note that love is love, whatever floats your boat. #LGBTerrific”