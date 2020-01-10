Mark Hamill will appear in What We Do In The Shadows season 2

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has confirmed he’ll seem in vampire mockumentary collection What We Do In The Shadows.

Sequence creator Jemaine Clement, who additionally directed and starred alongside Taika Waititi within the What We Do In The Shadows film, revealed the casting throughout the present’s Tv Critics Affiliation press day panel.

Following an announcement posted on the official What We Do In The Shadows Twitter, Hamill posted on his private account to verify the information.

Keep in mind after I instructed you a couple of challenge I actually, actually, actually, REALLY liked however it was beneath an NDA? Nicely, @AJemaineClement simply let the bat out of the bag & introduced I will quickly be visiting my favourite undead household on @theshadowsfx!????‍♂️What Will I Do In The Shadows? #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/M9txUqSRxV — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 10, 2020

Hamill had beforehand teased followers concerning the position, posting on Twitter again in December that he was “flying from an undisclosed location having just finished a project that I really really really REALLY loved but is still under an NDA”.

Clement didn’t give any particulars as to who Hamill can be enjoying, however everyone seems to be clearly very enthusiastic about it (us included). He did, nonetheless, affirm season two will introduce different supernatural beings comparable to ghosts and witches, so it’s doable Hamill could possibly be swapping his pressure ghost’s Jedi gown for extra conventional spectral apparel…

The collection’ creator went on to verify that Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) wouldn’t be returning for season two, stating that the information was “a little disappointing for me as she was planned to be a big character.”

Although the mockumentary is ready in the identical world because the 2014 movie, Clement reiterated that season two will proceed to keep away from the unique film’s parts.

The central house-sharing vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazslo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) are all set to return.

What We Do In The Shadows will return to FX in 2020 – it’s anticipated to air on BBC Two within the UK at a later date