Mark Heyes shows how you can save space in your wardrobe by using simple household items

By Deepika Rajani For Mailonline

Printed: 05:58 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 06:00 EST, three January 2020

For individuals who do not have the area of Kim Kardashian’s walk-in wardrobe, vogue presenter Mark Heyes has revealed some savvy space-saving hacks utilizing regular home goods.

Showing on Lorraine this morning, Mark defined that there is not any have to rush out to IKEA and spend cash on storage options.

As an alternative, he stated that the ring pull from the highest of a drinks can and a few elastic bands can present much-needed area for our garments.

He additionally revealed how one can make room on your sneakers by storing them heel to toe to create area.

The ring pull of a drinks can

Mark defined that the small piece of metallic that is used to open a drinks can will be fairly helpful if you require area in your wardrobe.

‘The ring little bit of a drinks can, you place that by means of the highest of 1 hanger,’ he said.

‘So that you cling the bigger half on the primary hanger after which the following one by means of the smaller half.’

Mark additionally defined that this trick would work effectively for many who have a taller wardrobe.

‘For those who’ve received a taller wardrobe however not large quantities of area otherwise you’ve simply received too many garments, that is going to be a good way to save lots of area.’

Mark suggested placing the ring pull of a drinks can one one hanger after which feeding one other hanger by means of the smaller gap to create layering hanging

Elastic bands

The style presenter shared a savvy strategy to cease silky tops and camis from falling off hangers and ending up in a heap on the backside of the wardrobe.

‘Put elastic bands round a hanger, that works rather well and meaning the garments do not come off there, let me inform you.’

Inserting elastic bands on the finish of hangers stops silky tops and camis from slipping off and falling to the underside of the wardrobe

Bathe hooks

They’re usually used to maintain the bathe curtain up, however in addition they show to be helpful in terms of hanging up equipment together with belts and scarves.

Having positioned a plastic bathe hook on the panel of the hanger, Mark declared: ‘You’ll be able to cling up equipment neatly.

‘I might say for this, the extra the merrier. The fuller it’s, the much less probably it’s to maneuver round.’

Mark positioned a bathe hook by means of the hanger as he demonstrated how efficient it was to maintain scarves and different vogue equipment neat and tidy

The style presenter suggested individuals to fill the hanger with as many bathe hooks as they might to verify the gadgets do not slip round

Sneakers

Taking inspiration from Catherine Zeta Jones’ walk-in wardrobe, Mark defined that one strategy to save area in terms of sneakers is to position them heel to toe in the event that they’re standing up.

However he additionally insisted that extra space might be made if the sneakers are saved in the identical formation however mendacity down.

‘Place them even nearer collectively to save lots of area in shoe drawer. It is not damaging by having heels poking in.’

When you’ve got area, inserting sneakers aspect by aspect may save area

Equally, mendacity them subsequent to one another – heel to toe – may additionally make extra room for extra gadgets

De-cluttering

As the massive spring clear approaches, Mark revealed a savvy strategy to let go of the garments that you just now not put on.

‘Take the garments bin and empty all of it out,’ he suggested.

‘You place it on the ground and also you lay all of it out. You then select your favourites and also you undergo it.

‘What you are left with is when you need to be ruthless,’ he went on to warn.

As soon as the wardrobe cull has taken place, Mark suggested viewers to become profitable from their outdated garments by utilizing market place web sites resembling eBay and Depop to promote their undesirable gadgets.