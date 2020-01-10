Mark Pougatch dropped from BBC 5 Live

Sports activities broadcaster Mark Pougatch has been dropped from BBC 5 Reside, following over 25 years on the radio station since its beginnings in 1994.

Pougatch, who viewers may additionally recognise as Chief Sport Presenter for ITV Sport, contradicted the BBC when it launched a press release suggesting that the broadcaster had “decided to move on.”

“Mark is a brilliant broadcaster who has been an integral part of 5 Live Sport for years,” a BBC assertion learn. “Recently he has been presenting fewer programmes because his other commitments have grown and he has now decided to move on. We wish him well.”

Nevertheless, Pougatch rebuked that assertion in a tweet posted on Thursday, revealing that it “was not [his] decision” to go away 5 Reside Sport.

“Thank you very much for all the kind messages, from listeners, friends & colleagues. I’m very touched & appreciative people took the time. Just so we’re clear this was not my decision but on we go,” he wrote.

Thanks very a lot for all the sort messages, from listeners, mates & colleagues. I’m very touched & appreciative folks took the time. Simply so we’re clear this was not my resolution however on we go. Plenty of like to @bbc5live @5liveSport. Now three canine want a stroll, not in loafers. — Mark Pougatch (@markpougatch) January 9, 2020

The information comes because the station goals to fulfil its remit of attracting youthful listeners, apparently as a part of a broader masterplan beforehand outlined by the BBC’s director of radio and training James Purnell, who listed participating a “younger audience” as considered one of his prime priorities.

“It may mean some surprises, some content that is not for everyone, but to me this only shows how little variety there once was in spoken content on the BBC,” he stated in a speech final Might. “Besides, if the tastes of the younger generation do not offend the sensibilities of their elders, something would seem pretty amiss to me.”

Pougatch’s departure follows the information that 5 Reside’s long-standing horse racing correspondent, Cornelius Lysacht, can be leaving the station.