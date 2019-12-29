Mark Twain once wrote for California’s oldest newspaper. Now it nears its final days

Mark Twain was as soon as revealed on this Northern California newspaper.

Greater than a century later, the Mountain Messenger seems to be nearing its closing days.

Editor-publisher Don Russell had spent the previous yr making an attempt to promote the state’s oldest weekly newspaper with no luck. He’s planning to retire by the center of January, at which level publication will finish.

“It does feel like a death in the family,” Russell mentioned. “The flip side is, it’ll be quite liberating for me.”

The information first appeared within the paper’s Dec. 12 version, with a name for somebody to take over the paper.

“At this writing, it appears the alternative will be to simply close up shop, scrub the ink off the floors, and make some other banner claim to be California’s Oldest Weekly Newspaper,” Russell wrote.

Phrase unfold shortly by Downieville, a city of about 200 the place the Mountain Messenger workplace is positioned.

“I can’t stop crying,” mentioned Jill Tahija, who started on the paper as a typesetter 11 years in the past. “There’s a lot of historical value here, as well as sentimental.”

The paper dates to 1853, when it was began as a twice-monthly publication.

It grew to become the Mountain Messenger in 1854 or 1855 and moved to La Porte after which to Downieville, a Gold Rush neighborhood about 110 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The paper’s declare to fame is that Twain as soon as wrote there whereas hiding out from the legislation. He was solely there for a few weeks, writing below his actual title, Sam Clemens, in line with Russell, who learn a few of his articles on microfilm.

“They were awful,” Russell mentioned. “They were just local stories, as I recall, written by a guy with a hangover.”

Russell grew to become co-owner of the paper, identified across the space because the “Mountain Mess,” within the early 1990s. Earlier than that, he had written tales for the Detroit Information and offered characteristic tales to the Seattle Occasions.

Scott McDermid masses freshly printed copies of the Mountain Messenger, the oldest weekly newspaper in Sierra County, right into a automobile. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Occasions)

The Mountain Messenger, which publishes on Thursdays, has a circulation of about 2,400 on its finest day. For the final two years, Russell mentioned, “I haven’t taken a salary to speak of.”

Russell has run native advertisements, in addition to an advert within the Newspaper Publishers Affiliation, making an attempt to get somebody to take over.

“Nobody in their right mind would buy this paper,” Russell mentioned, with amusing.

He’s tried to present it away, he mentioned, however regionally the demographics are in opposition to it.

“People who read and are still in Sierra County are my age, and they have better things to do than run a newspaper,” the 70-year-old mentioned.

In the meantime, in one other metropolis and after 161 years of publishing, the Martinez Information-Gazette is printing its closing version on Sunday. That paper, which coated town of Martinez, the seat of Contra Costa County, had been shedding cash.

The Mountain Messenger has been capable of hold on due to earnings generated from working authorized notices. As the one adjudicated newspaper in Sierra County, it’s the county’s sole qualifier to publish them below state legislation. If the paper stops printing, there can be no such outlet.

“Everybody says, ‘You can’t let the Mess die,” Russell mentioned. “Well, yes, I can. I’ve been trying to get rid of it for two years. … I don’t want to be a prick about it, but I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I’m tired of it.”

Russell covers college board conferences, federal land use and all the pieces else in Sierra and Plumas counties — a few of the most rural areas of California. Final week’s version included a narrative on the county board of supervisor’s stance on the idea of a customer-owned PG&E, as nicely studies of a “damn dog that wouldn’t stop barking” within the sheriff’s blotter.

It additionally featured a name to subscribe, with the phrases “Mark Twain wrote here,” subsequent to a drawing of the author’s head. However the paper is not cashing checks from subscribers, Tahija mentioned. The renewal playing cards she normally sends out the second week of the month are nonetheless sitting on her desk.

On the paper, Tahija does “just about everything except for write the front page.” The 54-year-old handles subscriptions, invoices, typesetting and proofreading.

“It’s more than a job to me,” Tahija mentioned. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. This is what I know, this is what I love.”

Each week, Lee Adams, a Sierra County supervisor, reads the Mountain Messenger. If the Downieville resident is in Nevada Metropolis on a Thursday, he picks up a 50-cent copy from a information rack there.

Adams’ household has subscribed to the paper for the reason that 1970s.

“It has chronicled our history for 166 years, and to see it disappear now is just quite sad,” Adams mentioned. “This is more than a newspaper, it really is an institution.”