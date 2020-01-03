Mark Waugh Calls For Big Rule Change In “All Cricket, Especially In T20s”

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh believes that leg-byes needs to be executed away with within the gentleman’s recreation as he feels that the batting crew should not get runs for the ball hitting the pad. Commentating for Fox Cricket broadcast throughout a Large Bash League recreation between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunders, Mark Waugh made the suggestion to fellow commentator Michael Vaughan. “You know what, I’ve got a rule change in all cricket: No leg-byes, especially in T20s. Why do you get runs? You missed the ball,” he stated.

Former England skipper Vaughan although defended it and stated that’s how the sport works. “It’s just a part of the game.”

However the youthful Waugh brother caught to his stance and stated: “Why must you get a run? I do know it is part of the sport. However can we alter it for the higher? All cricket.

“The thought of batting is to hit the ball. Whoever made this rule up was a reasonably odd batsman I would say again within the heyday, again within the early 1900s.”

Vaughan then prompt that Waugh needs to be part of MCC’s cricket committee that’s instrumental in making adjustments to the foundations of the sport.

“For those who go throughout the previous few years there’s been so many adjustments within the recreation: T20 arrived, 100 balls goes to start out within the UK, discuss of 5 day Assessments going to 4, however I feel probably the most revealing is Mark Waugh’s,” he stated.

“You ought to be on the MCC cricket committee. It’s important to be on there. With that sort of thought course of, he is received to be on. You may get a few journeys to London yearly. You may sit in that good room on the MCC at Lords.”