Mark Waugh Picks This Player As No. 1 Test Batsman, Above Kohli Or Smith

Former Australia captain Mark Waugh has labeled Marnus Labuschagne because the “number one batsman” in Check cricket, despite the fact that the 25-years-old is at the moment ranked on the third spot behind Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. Labsuchagne, who made his debut in opposition to Pakistan in 2018, has been in stupendous type in current occasions. He rocketed as much as third within the ICC Check batting rankings on the again of an Australian file 896 runs throughout 5 Check matches at house this summer time.

“He is probably the number one batsman in world cricket, albeit in the Test format, but I think he can carry that on into the white-ball format as well. I think he has got to bat in the top four,” Waugh was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

Labuschagne is about to make his ODI debut within the upcoming three-match collection in India. Waugh believes Labuschagne can translate his Check type into ODIs whereas batting at No. four in opposition to the Males in Blue.

“You would imagine Finch and Warner would open, Steve Smith at three and Labuschagne at four. I think he is ideally suited at four because he can play spin well, he is a good sweeper of the ball,” he mentioned.

The 54-year-old additional mentioned Labsuchagne will probably be examined by the Indian spinners.

“He is going to get tested out, obviously, by the spin of India, by the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, those sorts of guys. But a batsman in form going to India is exactly what you need. I think he will go really well,” Waugh mentioned.

Labuschagne additionally realises will probably be large problem for him enjoying on Indian soil.

“A big part of playing in India is how you play spin, so for me being nice and clear with my plans about how I play spin and then just trusting the processes I have,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“Batting in the middle order it’s about running really hard between wickets and trying to get those runs through the middle, then when you get the opportunity towards the back end to open the shoulders a bit,” he added.

The primary ODI of the three-match collection will probably be performed on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14.