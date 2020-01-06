Mark Zuckerberg Said I Was “Number One” On Facebook: Donald Trump

Donald Trump boasted that Fb CEO Mark Zuckerberg instructed him at dinner he’s “number one” (File)

Washington:

President Donald Trump boasted Monday that Fb CEO Mark Zuckerberg instructed him at dinner he’s “number one” on the worldwide social media platform.

“I had dinner with Mark Zuckerberg the other day and he said ‘I’d like to congratulate you… you are number one on Facebook,'” Trump stated.

The president, talking in a stay interview with right-wing radio discuss present host Rush Limbaugh, didn’t specify when the dinner occurred.

A spokesman for Fb stated the final such dinner befell in October.

The president famous the significance of social media to his messaging, which will depend on bypassing a lot of the skilled information media, which he accuses of bias in opposition to him.

Trump, who has almost 70 million followers on Twitter, instructed Limbaugh that with out the platform, “I think we’d be lost.”

“We wouldn’t be able to get the truth out,” he stated.

US social media platforms have come beneath criticism for enabling misinformation and faux information within the build-up to the 2020 presidential election.

Trump himself has repeatedly used Fb and Twitter to push unfaithful statements and conspiracy theories.

Each these platforms have responded by saying they won’t try and weed out lies from politicians as a result of their statements fall beneath the class of “newsworthy” content material.

Trump is primary on Fb when it comes to political advert spending, resulting in accusations that the corporate is unduly influenced by the Republican.

On the October dinner on the White Home, Trump and Zuckerberg have been reportedly joined by Fb board member Peter Thiel.

After, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren known as for transparency over Fb’s hyperlinks to Trump.

“What did they talk about?” Warren tweeted.

