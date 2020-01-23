Markandey Katju backs Rajinikanth, says Periyar was British agent serving divide and rule policy

Markandey KatjuMarkandey Katju/fb

Justice Markandey Katju has prolonged his assist to Rajinikanth, who’s embroiled in an argument over his current assertion. Katju mentioned that Periyar was a British agent, who was serving their coverage of divide and rule.

Rajinikanth not too long ago courted controversy together with his comment on Periyar on the golden jubilee celebrations of the Tamil journal Thuglak in Chennai final week. The Tamil famous person had mentioned the portraits of Rama and Sita with out garments, adorned with garlands of slippers have been carried by folks within the rally. His remark sparked an enormous debate on social reformer EVR Periyar with many protesting in opposition to Rajini.

Markandey Katju took his Fb web page to share his views on this debate. He wrote. “Periyar Those who praise Periyar reveal their empty-headedness and superficial understanding. Periyar, like many others, was objectively a British agent, serving the British policy of divide and rule. See my article ‘Whatever his motives, Periyar helped the British ‘published in theweek.in, and my article ‘Periyar’ published in my blog Satyam Bruyat.”

Markandey Katju’s dig at Rajinikanth

In 2017, Markandey Katju had taken a dig at Rajinikanth getting into politics. The justice had written in his weblog, “What is there in Rajnikanth? Has he any solutions to the massive problems of poverty, unemployment, malnourishment, lack of healthcare, farmers distress, etc? I think he has none. Then why do people want him in politics? Like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth has nothing in his head.”

Nonetheless, Periyarist organisations like Dravidar Kazhagam, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam protested and demanded an apology from Rajinikanth for being factually incorrect. However the famous person has declined to do it, whereas speaking to the reporters outdoors his Poes Backyard residence in Chennai. He confirmed a photocopy of an article that appeared in an English journal in 2017.

“My recent speech at the Thuglak function has raised controversy. What I said was based on what I read and what I heard. If someone expects me to apologize and express regret for it, I am sorry. I will neither apologise nor express regret,” the Instances of India quoted Rajinikanth as saying.