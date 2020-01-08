Markazul Uloom private Islamic faith school in Blackburn unlawfully segregates pupils Ofsted report

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:25 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 07:25 EST, eight January 2020

An Islamic religion non-public college ‘unlawfully’ segregates its pupils in line with their intercourse, an emergency Ofsted inspection has revealed.

Markazul Uloom in Blackburn, Lancashire, costs dad and mom £1,500 a 12 months and is registered as ‘blended’.

However an unannounced inspection by the training watchdog discovered female and male pupils are separated ‘for the entire of their training and at social occasions’.

College students on the college, which caters for 11 to 19-year-olds, are ‘not effectively ready for all times in British society’, the report mentioned.

Lead Ofsted inspector John Nixon discovered girls and boys being taught in separate buildings and following totally different timetables.

Male pupils have been banned from finding out textiles, whereas ladies weren’t allowed to take historical past courses.

Mr Nixon revealed the college’s single science lab is positioned within the ‘woman’s part’, which means male college students are unable to entry it.

He wrote: ‘Boys should not have entry to this high-quality studying useful resource to undertake sensible experiments. That is detrimental to their training.’

Based on the report, college students have ‘no alternatives’ to socialize with members of the other intercourse throughout their time in school.

‘This follow removes pupils’ liberty to decide on who they combine with,’ Mr Nixon added.

The inspector described Markazul Uloom’s operation as, ‘illegal discrimination due to intercourse’, amounting to ‘direct discrimination’.

Their practices are opposite to the Equality Act 2010, the report states.

Mr Nixon wrote: ‘The proprietor has not ensured the college promotes respect for civil legislation as a result of their actions mannequin illegal behaviour.’

His report notes that college officers needed to start the method of separating the institution, which has been working since 2001, into two single-sex faculties.

A Markazul Uloom spokesman defended the college’s place in a press release this morning.

They mentioned: ‘We’ve been working in such a fashion since September 2006 and have handed a minimum of 4 Ofsted inspections since then.

College students on the college (pictured), which caters for 11 to 19-year-olds, are ‘not effectively ready for all times in British society’, the report mentioned

‘Three of those inspections occurred after the Equality Act 2010 got here into pressure – two out of those three resulted in a ‘good’ ranking.

‘We’ve taken steps to deliver ourselves in keeping with the present interpretation of the Equalities legislation, and are within the technique of separating into two single-sex faculties.’

It comes after one other Islamic religion college was revealed to be ‘unlawfully segregating’ girls and boys.

An Ofsted report discovered male pupils at Redstone Academy in Birmingham are ‘handled favourably and have extra privileges’ in comparison with females.

Benefits given to boys embody better sporting alternatives and first selection for work expertise locations.

The academy, which has 152 pupils ages 11-16 and costs as much as £2,885 per 12 months, was visited by Ofsted in November and rated as insufficient.

Earlier to this present Ofsted inspection Markazul Uloom was final examined in 2017, when it was discovered to be ‘good with excellent options’.

The Nationwide Secular Society, a campaigning organisation that promotes the separation of church and state, has criticised the college within the wake of the inspection.

Spokesman Megan Manson mentioned: ‘Segregating youngsters by intercourse harms youngsters’s training and undermines their potential to type relationships with youngsters of the other intercourse.

‘However alarmingly some faculties are persevering with to segregate throughout the identical college lengthy after the follow was dominated illegal.’