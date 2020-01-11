Marketing manager, 31, dresses up as his alter ego ‘Cybil War’ on SAS Who Dares Wins

Consider the SAS and most of us will conjure up pictures of hardy warriors dispatched with devastating pressure to serve Queen and nation on this planet’s most harmful locations.

Drag queens definitely do not spring to thoughts — except, that’s, you are Mark Whistler.

Mark — a hunky recruit on Channel four’s SAS: Who Dares Wins — is by night time higher often called ‘Cybil Warfare’, his close to 7ft tall alter ego and a imaginative and prescient in teetering heels, false nails, an unlimited wig and a full face of technicolour make-up.

Mark did not got down to smash stereotypes, however he is definitely doing simply that: SAS: Who Dares Wins is, arguably, the final word in masculine programming. The collection allowed girls to enter for the primary time solely final 12 months

Cybil’s favoured milieu is a riotous month-to-month get together in a London membership, the place she delights punters along with her risque banter and her camp-as-Christmas lip-synching to assorted hits and energy ballads.

It is about as removed from the deserts and jungles frequented by what insiders name ‘the Regiment’ as will be.

However — in an extra twist — when Mark, 31, needed recommendation in regards to the ordeal he confronted, he solely wanted to ask his father Andrew.

He simply occurs to be a extremely embellished ex-SAS officer, although he maintains a dignified silence about what he did throughout his profession, which included rising to the rank of colonel earlier than retirement, when he was awarded an MBE for his providers to his nation.

This week, these two unlikely worlds collided within the newest collection of Channel four’s hit present, through which former particular forces troopers recreate the well-known navy unit’s notoriously gruelling choice process.

Mark is one in every of 25 women and men to have signed up for the method, and as ‘Recruit 7’, he was interviewed each in his ‘civvies’ and in full drag as Cybil — full with monumental pink wig — within the first episode of the newest collection proven final Sunday.

Cybil’s sudden look on the macho programme delighted viewers, with many on social media tipping Mark to win.

Regardless of the remaining consequence, Recruit 7 is undeniably the break-out star, one thing that has left Mark each bemused and thrilled.

‘It is fairly bizarre now,’ he tells me from America, the place he has spent the previous week for his ‘day job’ as a advertising and marketing supervisor.

‘I would forgotten that Cybil was part of my interviews — drag was so far-off from the entire SAS expertise usually. So to see her on the display on Sunday night time was a slight case of: ‘Oh sure — that occurred!’ The response has been actually constructive, which is clearly improbable.’

The collection allowed girls to enter for the primary time solely final 12 months, and as viewers of the final episode will testify, it’s as soon as extra serving up the same old fare of utmost endurance towards the unforgiving backdrop of a Scottish Highlands winter.

‘It is truly much more hard-core than it seems to be,’ says Mark.

‘They attempt to condense two days price of hell right into a one-hour episode. Watching it again, I used to be pondering it regarded unhealthy nevertheless it was truly a lot worse. There have been various moments of mendacity on the bunk pulling your beanie hat over your eyes and having just a little cry to your self.’

In that case: why do it? A extra unlikely setting for a drag queen you can hardly hope to seek out.

The reply, it appears, lies in that oldest of feelings: a want to make a father proud.

‘Oh, I am undoubtedly attempting to show one thing,’ Mark admits.

‘It is solely after my dad retired that me and my sisters have began to know the complete gravitas and breadth of what he is completed in his navy profession — he is so extremely embellished. I’ve enormous respect for what he is achieved and wanting truly becoming a member of the navy, this was the closest I may get to understanding a tiny fraction of what he went by.’

Andrew’s service file is distinguished. After becoming a member of up at 18 from his dwelling in Richmond, South-West London, he skilled at Sandhurst — William and Harry’s outdated navy academy — and was deployed in Germany earlier than becoming a member of the SAS within the Eighties.

He served at unit degree for six years earlier than shifting to headquarters and has acquired awards for his service, though he’s too modest to need them talked about.

‘I used to be within the faculty cadet pressure and the Military appeared to be the logical factor to do,’ he mentioned this week. ‘It simply appeared to occur, actually. I definitely did not plan to spend my complete profession within the navy.’

His service meant an initially itinerant childhood for Mark and his two youthful sisters Juliet, now 30, and 26-year-old Tessa — born to Andrew and his Maltese-born spouse Pauline.

When Mark was seven, nevertheless, the household finally settled in Kingston, the place it rapidly turned clear that Mark was unlikely to observe in his father’s footsteps.

‘I used to be the oddball of the household,’ he says now. ‘I used to be at all times fairly unbiased. I used to be a ‘goth’ as a youngster, then I turned concerned within the glam rock scene and would depart the home sporting my sister’s T-shirt with a glitter kitten on it. At 16 I used to be going off into London and sneaking into golf equipment.’

If his ‘authoritative however loving’ father was dismayed by any of this, then Mark insists he did not present it.

‘I at all times describe my dad as stoic — he is the imaginative and prescient of a commanding officer within the navy — however I used to be at all times myself round him and if my dad did wrestle with it he by no means confirmed it to me. He has additionally at all times had a depraved sense of humour.’

By his early teenage years Mark was additionally conscious he was homosexual. ‘I feel wanting again I’ve at all times identified,’ he remembers.

‘From no matter age that you simply begin noticing the alternative intercourse, I simply wasn’t. I keep in mind one time after I was round 16 and I couldn’t sleep.

‘I sat bolt upright in mattress, bought a pad and paper and wrote the phrases ‘I am homosexual’ on it, then simply crumpled it up and threw it within the bin. Wanting again, that was me accepting it.’ It took one other two years for him to come back out to his household.

‘It had bought to a stage the place I had a bunch of actually good homosexual mates and each my sisters knew — so it was increase so far the place I needed to share it with my dad and mom,’ he says.

‘I keep in mind locking myself in my room and spending hours strolling spherical saying, ‘Dad, I am homosexual,’ in several tones. Then in the long run I advised him when he was watching tv. He very stoically mentioned: ‘It would not make any distinction — you are still my son and I really like you.’ I burst into tears.’

His mom — whom Mark had advised earlier that very same day — took longer to just accept it.

‘She’s very a lot the officer’s spouse and in addition a small spitfire ball of Mediterranean fireplace from what, on the time, was fairly a conservative Roman Catholic nation,’ says Mark.

‘I feel she was involved about what the household would assume. However as soon as she’d spoken to them and was reassured, she was completely high-quality. It simply took her just a little bit extra time.’

An excellent pupil, Mark was anticipated to be the primary in his household to go to school however after flunking his A-levels, he ended up taking a job in gross sales at a digital promoting agency as a substitute.

He flourished, rapidly rising to grow to be head of selling from the place, in 2014, he was provided the possibility to maneuver to New York, town the place Cybil Warfare would spring absolutely into life, having made an occasional look in London.

‘I would toyed with the names Betty Lohan and Anya Knees, then I used to be listening to the band The Civil Wars and thought hold on! It appeared good because the act is all in regards to the juxtaposition between the masculine and the female,’ he says.

Then, in fact, there’s the hyperlink to his household background.

‘Oh, I am undoubtedly taking part in with that too,’ he says, chuckling.

Having simply ‘dabbled’ in drag within the UK, the liberty of a brand new dwelling allowed Cybil to blossom.

‘On round my third week in New York I went out in Brooklyn, ended up at a drag present and bought chatting to one of many drag queens, earlier than ending up in a membership within the VIP space with a load of them,’ Mark remembers.

They inspired him to enter a drag competitors, and Cybil Warfare — who Mark reveals by no means wears lower than a five-inch heel, making her a whopping 6ft 10in tall on stage — bought by to the ultimate.

‘From there it was a loopy whirlwind,’ he says. ‘I began getting booked for membership nights. I used to be working in advertising and marketing within the day then going out in drag 4 nights every week.’

Typically clad in risque denim shorts and a clear prime, Cybil brought about a selected storm when she lip-synched to the singleton’s energy ballad All By Myself.

Eighteen months later, in October 2015, Mark returned to London — the place he lives with venture supervisor associate Ian — and arrange a membership night time at an East London pub.

It was right here that his household first met Cybil, at a riotous Halloween gathering.

‘My mum and pop, my sisters and their companions, a few of my cousins and my aunty all rocked up,’ Mark says. ‘I used to be so nervous, however they have been sensible.

‘I feel my dad would most likely quite have quite been in a battle zone however afterwards he mentioned it was nice. He grew up watching Kenny Everett and after every part he has been by, nothing a lot fazes him.’

It is one motive Andrew, who’s in his 60s, seems to have been nonplussed when his son mentioned he was going to use to participate in SAS: Who Dares Wins.

‘After I advised him I used to be auditioning he was a bit dismissive at first, however then when it bought to the purpose the place I used to be leaving he bought extra concerned,’ says Mark.

‘The recommendation he gave me was: ‘No matter they inform you to do, simply do it.’ I had that behind my thoughts on a regular basis.’

Naturally match, the physicality of the present hadn’t apprehensive him — Mark claims merely to have upped his time on the cross-fit coach on the fitness center in preparation — however he confides that he had doubts about how information of his drag queen life can be greeted.

‘As a homosexual particular person you by no means cease popping out. Any time you work together with a brand new particular person you realize that sooner or later you are going to have to come back out as homosexual — or in my case as a drag queen — and never everybody goes to be accepting,’ he says.

‘It was undoubtedly one of many issues taking part in on my thoughts going into the present. I used to be going to be in an area with 24 different individuals in an atmosphere that’s traditionally fairly macho, and if somebody is not snug with who I’m then that was going to be robust.’

Andrew’s service file is distinguished. After becoming a member of up at 18 from his dwelling in Richmond, South-West London, he skilled at Sandhurst — William and Harry’s outdated navy academy — and was deployed in Germany earlier than becoming a member of the SAS within the Eighties

He needn’t have apprehensive. Cybil got here out early on — the opposite recruits have been asking what he did, and ‘saying you are a advertising and marketing supervisor is much less thrilling than being a drag queen,’ he laughs.

‘I needed to get it straight on the market and whereas I feel they have been stunned at first, the fact is that what we have been going by meant that gender, sexuality, race, creed all exit the window.’

Nicknamed ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ by teacher Ant Middleton, courtesy of his lengthy hair and piercings, Mark confirmed his mettle within the first episode, falling backwards into icy seas with no murmur in what’s seen as one of many more durable duties.

It is one thing that even impressed his dad, watching at dwelling.

‘I’ve by no means completed a type of and I do not notably fancy doing one both,’ Andrew admits.

‘If I am completely trustworthy the entire present is a bit totally different to the SAS choice that I did — from what I noticed it is extra of a bootcamp — however that is not to remove from the toughness of it, it is very difficult. It is all rather more compressed. If you happen to made a tv present out of the choice I did it might be boring as hell and nobody would watch it.’

And what does he make of Cybil Warfare, the character who has bought everybody speaking?

‘Nothing a lot fazes me,’ he laughs. ‘That entire membership scene just isn’t my cup of tea — I do not like socialising a lot at the perfect of occasions and I would quite watch a soccer match.

‘However the best way I see it, every of your youngsters is their very own particular person. You have given them a life to dwell and it is as much as them how they dwell it. All you are able to do is advise them and assist them. I am extremely pleased with Mark.’

The son, in flip, appears to have gotten one thing of a style for his father’s lifestyle. ‘I completely beloved collaborating within the present,’ Mark says.

‘I am truly already pondering I will strive my luck at making use of for subsequent 12 months, and if that does not work, I am simply going to need to discover a means of getting well-known sufficient in order that I can do the celeb model.’

Given Cybil Warfare’s burgeoning recognition, that does not appear unattainable.

SAS: Who Dares Wins is on Channel four tomorrow at 9pm.