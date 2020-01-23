Marko Stunt Killed It On Stage During The Chris Jericho Cruise

The 2021 Chris Jericho Cruise is already confirmed. Final evening Chris Jericho additionally confirmed that Marko Stunt will likely be having a live performance on subsequent yr’s cruise.

We’ve beforehand reported about Marko Stunt’s musical talents. He has fairly a powerful singing voice and he can play guitar as properly. Chris Jericho acquired wind of Stunt’s musical talents and he gave Mr. Enjoyable Dimension an enormous alternative.

It was stated on Wrestling Observer Reside that Chris Jericho invited Marko Stunt up on stage final evening. He gave the stage to Marko to sing a tune and by the point it was over everybody was chanting his identify.

Marko leaped off the stage and was “body surfing all over the crowd.” When every little thing was stated and achieved Chris Jericho gave Marko Stunt his personal stage present subsequent yr.

You possibly can try footage of his tune beneath, however it’s unknown if it is going to ever air on Dynamite.