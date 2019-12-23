Marko Stunt Shows Off Musical Talent

News TV SHOWS

December 23, 2019
By H Jenkins

Marko Stunt can entertain followers within the professional wrestling ring, however who knew he was such a songwriter?

Stunt has been enjoying guitar for a bit and it exhibits. He additionally has a fairly easy singing voice. The AEW star just lately uploaded a brief video displaying off his musical skill.

“I wrote this lol,” was the caption to this video. It might need solely been a snippet of this tune, however we’re down to listen to the remainder of it.

With a singing voice like that Marko Stunt now joins Chris Jericho on a listing of AEW stars with musical talents.

I wrote this lol pic.twitter.com/GC0DMpIAUG

— Mr. Enjoyable Measurement (@realmarkostunt) December 23, 2019



