Marko Stunt Shows Off Musical Talent

Marko Stunt can entertain followers within the professional wrestling ring, however who knew he was such a songwriter?
Stunt has been enjoying guitar for a bit and it exhibits. He additionally has a fairly easy singing voice. The AEW star just lately uploaded a brief video displaying off his musical skill.
“I wrote this lol,” was the caption to this video. It might need solely been a snippet of this tune, however we’re down to listen to the remainder of it.
With a singing voice like that Marko Stunt now joins Chris Jericho on a listing of AEW stars with musical talents.
H Jenkins
9510 posts
27 feedback
I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.
Prev Put up
Watch Kris Statlander Give Farewell Speech To Dwelling Promotion
Subsequent Put up
Nation Of Domination Set For Reunion
Add Comment