Marko Stunt Shows Off Musical Talent

Marko Stunt can entertain followers within the professional wrestling ring, however who knew he was such a songwriter?

Stunt has been enjoying guitar for a bit and it exhibits. He additionally has a fairly easy singing voice. The AEW star just lately uploaded a brief video displaying off his musical skill.

“I wrote this lol,” was the caption to this video. It might need solely been a snippet of this tune, however we’re down to listen to the remainder of it.

With a singing voice like that Marko Stunt now joins Chris Jericho on a listing of AEW stars with musical talents.