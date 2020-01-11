News TV SHOWS

Marko Stunt Stuck In 'Wild' Tornado Weather

January 11, 2020
AEW stars dwell everywhere and journey to Dynamite’s location each Wednesday. Mark Stunt had a really attention-grabbing Friday, to say the least.

The Enjoyable Sized professional wrestler tweeted out that final night time was a wild one for him. Tornadoes touched down throughout him. Fortunately, it looks as if the Jurassic Specific member was in a position to make it via the scenario safely.

The storms had been wild final night time. Tornadoes touched down in a number of areas throughout me. I heard sirens for what felt like without end

Twister climate generally is a very scary and unpredictable scenario. Fortunately for Marko Stunt he was in a position to keep inside so he didn’t blow away.

I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

