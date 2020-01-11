Marlies coach ill, game against Texas forfeited

Friday evening’s highway recreation between the Toronto Marlies and Texas Stars in Cedar Park close to Austin was forfeited to the house workforce after Toronto assistant coach Rob Davison skilled a medical emergency within the guests room previous to puck drop and the farm membership elected to not play.

Davison, 39, was transported instantly to hospital the place he was being evaluated and remained underneath medical supervision. Citing league rule 66.1, centred on non-compliance to start out a recreation, the American Hockey League gave the Stars a 1-Zero forfeit win. The league was made conscious of Davison’s state of affairs an hour earlier than the 7 p.m. native scheduled begin and made two makes an attempt to reschedule, suspending it to 7:30 p.m. after which eight:30. However the Marlies declined to exit.

Leafs normal supervisor Kyle Dubas, who was with the dad or mum workforce in Dawn, Fla., forward of Sunday’s recreation towards the Panthers, issued a press release: “Following what occurred tonight with Rob in entrance of our gamers and employees, I consulted with (Marlies GM) Laurence Gilman, (head coach) Greg Moore and the management group. I used to be knowledgeable by the management group that your complete workforce was in a state of shock and never snug continuing with tonight’s recreation. We absolutely help our gamers and employees on this matter.

“The Leafs want to thank the Stars’ medical workforce and the HEB Heart employees for his or her pressing care.”

The Marlies are scheduled to play a second recreation towards Dallas’ farm workforce Saturday evening, a part of a Three-on-Three weekend with a Sunday match in San Antonio.

Davison, in his third 12 months as an assistant, performed 5 NHL seasons with San Jose with transient stops across the league and in Europe. The St. Catharines, Ont., native started teaching in Austria in 2014-15 and labored within the KHL earlier than becoming a member of Sheldon Keefe’s employees with the Marlies.

