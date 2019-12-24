Marner and Matthews together make Maple Leafs magic, but Keefe will always consider options

Whereas Sheldon Keefe definitely can see the worth in placing Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews on the identical line, it’s not a duo that’s etched in ice.

A minimum of, not but.

The pair, aided effectively by Zach Hyman, had been electrifying within the third interval in opposition to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, spiriting the Leafs to a stunning Eight-6 win.

“I would say we’re still kind of in the experiment stage,” coach Keefe stated of the Marner/Matthews pairing.

“How it works out long term is not necessarily just on how that goes, but how things underneath them go. We look at all of that.”

Keefe had some intriguing appears to be like within the warmup, with Matthews between Marner and Hyman; John Tavares centring Ilya Mikheyev and Pierre Engvall; Alex Kerfoot between William Nylander and Kasperi Kapanen; and Frederik Gauthier centring Dmytro Timashov and Jason Spezza.

Keefe tweaked to start out the sport, placing Spezza with Tavares and Mikheyev, saying he had a hunch Spezza would have some off-the-hop pop together with his 4 daughters within the crowd, and it labored, as Spezza scored at 30 seconds. Be aware, in fact, one thing comparable didn’t happen to Mike Babcock on opening evening, who refused to get out of his personal approach and made Spezza a wholesome scratch.

Anyway, Keefe reverted to his warmup traces, and finally Matthews and Marner took over. When there have been errors made within the sport that allowed Carolina to attain 5 in a row, Keefe didn’t assume it was due to what sure Leafs traces had been doing, so he saved them intact.

“It makes sense to me (in keeping Matthews and Marner together) in terms of the way one sees the ice and passes and the way that one finishes,” Keefe stated. “However we additionally know Mitch and (Hyman) had been profitable with (Tavares) there as effectively.

“We have now to weigh that, and once more, it’s quite a bit to do with simply how issues fall into place beneath them as effectively.

“I believe if I’ve proven something within the early going right here, it’s that I’m not one wish to possibly stick to something for too lengthy.”

Agreed. Innovation the place Keefe’s predecessor was cussed.

Reality is, the posh that Keefe has together with his ahead depth makes him pleased to make use of it to his benefit when he sees match. Folks may be moved round with out concern of a drop in play.

As one may think, each Matthews and Marner are advantageous in the event that they’re not separated.

“We just want to make sure we’re defensively stable,” Marner stated. “We know if we stay patient, we can get our opportunities and we’re going to score on them and if not, we’re at least going to get those opportunities for good looks and think that’s what we did tonight. We just stayed patient with it.”

Stated Matthews: “We’ve always felt we’ve had fun playing with each other in the past, whether it was for a couple of shifts or for a period or one game. We never really had consistency, playing together. He’s a really great player and he’s fun to play with. We just try to feed off each other, like we did tonight.”