Marner thanks fans, can’t wait to help represent Leafs at NHL all-star game

SUNRISE, Fla. — The talents and enthusiasm Mitch Marner places on show for the Maple Leafs every sport are tailored for the NHL all-star sport.

So it was solely pure that Marner was fairly pumped to be voted in by followers because the Atlantic Division consultant within the Final Man In competitors.

He’s going to affix Leafs teammates Auston Matthews and Frederik Andersen on the occasion on the weekend of Jan. 25 in St. Louis.

“It’s awesome,” Marner mentioned a few hours earlier than the Leafs performed the Florida Panthers on Sunday evening on the BB&T Middle. “It’s a reasonably cool solution to get in and I’ve to thank the followers. It’s an ideal honour.

“Rising up you all the time wished you would play within the NHL and and wished to get certainly one of these alternatives to play within the all-star sport. I’m trying ahead to the chance and searching ahead to expertise it with my household. It ought to be plenty of enjoyable with Mats and Freddy as effectively.”

Matthews, who will likely be heading to his fourth NHL all-star sport sounded simply as excited that his good pal will share within the expertise for the primary time.

Placing its younger stars on the all-star stage ought to be a main focus of the NHL, and in a best-case situation, gamers of Marner’s ilk (together with Marner, after all) can be assured of being a part of the festivities yearly.

“He’s a flashy guy and lots of young kids and young fans tune in and watch that stuff,” Matthews mentioned. “For a man along with his ability degree and the thrill he brings to hockey, I believe will probably be actually superior.

“I’m actually pleased for Mitchy. It’s well-deserved. I believe will probably be a extremely good time.”

Marner mentioned Dany Heatley’s four-goal efficiency within the 2003 all-star sport is one he remembers. And if Marner had made any plans to get away for the break, he’s very happy to chop them brief.

“It’s a win-win situation,” Marner mentioned. “Rather than have seven days off, it will be three or four days and then St. Louis.”

Marner obtained the information when it was introduced on Saturday evening, however already, there’s an occasion within the abilities competitors, if it’s included once more, that has him trying forward.

The passing problem entails finishing passes to varied targets, together with mini nets, whereas the clock ticks.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking kind of thinking about the stuff you might have to do,” Marner mentioned. “I haven’t been told anything and I haven’t heard anything, so we’ll see. The passing one looks hard.”

Matthews figured that occasion would go well with Marner’s abilities, with an asterisk.

“It’s tough getting out there with no warmup, in front of 18,000 people trying to sauce a puck into little nets,” Matthews mentioned. “I don’t think it’s one that guys really tend to get too excited for because it can be pretty nerve-wracking. But it’s probably the one I put my money on for him.”

Backside line, along with his output — 42 factors in 34 video games previous to Sunday — and his expertise, Marner actually deserves to go.

“It’s good for him to get his due on that, and it’s even better the way that it works out, that the fans have their say,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe mentioned. “I think that would do a lot for players confidence. It’s not that he’s in need of that, but it’s nice to have the acknowledgement.”

LEARNING CURVE

Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, when he was behind the bench of the Chicago Blackhawks, had seen loads of ahead Jonathan Huberdeau earlier than Florida employed Quenneville final April.

Now that he has had half a season to information Huberdeau, Quenneville has been fairly impressed.

“I didn’t know he had that extra level of patience or high-end play ability, as far as seeing plays, his patience with the puck and making some high-end passes,” Quenneville mentioned. “The ‘wow’ issue has been in play with Hubie somewhat bit. I didn’t know he had that degree.

“It has been enjoyable to observe him, however his actual endurance with the puck is … he tries some issues which might be fairly outstanding.”

Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad was of an identical thoughts.

“He’s unreal,” Ekblad mentioned. “The way he passes the puck is like nobody else in the league, in my opinion. He has some crazy patience.”

LOOSE LEAFS

Defenceman Timothy Liljegren prolonged his level streak to seven video games on Sunday, recording an help because the Toronto Marlies gained on the highway, beating the San Antonio Rampage 6-1. Scott Pooley scored two targets, whereas Tanner MacMaster, Nic Petan, Pontus Aberg and Garrett Wilson additionally scored for Toronto. Joseph Woll made 40 saves within the Marlies internet and was named first star … The Leafs have been scheduled to have Monday off earlier than beginning a three-game dwelling stand on Tuesday in opposition to the New Jersey Devils. The Leafs will play host to the Calgary Flames on Thursday and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday earlier than heading into their bye week and the all-star break.

