Marnus Labuschagne Looks Up To Virat Kohli For Success Across Formats

Forward of a doable ODI debut in India the place Australia are scheduled to play three matches, Marnus Labuschagne is setting his sights increased and is trying as much as gamers like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith to grow to be a multi-format participant. “You look at the guys I look up to and aspire to — Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root. They’ve been doing it for a very long time, five, six years they’ve been consistent, not just in one format, but two or more formats,” Labuschagne advised ESPNcricinfo.

“So for me personally there’s a lot to learn and a lot to grow because I’ve had some success this summer but the real challenge for me is to be more consistent going on and being able to keep putting continued performances on the board.”

The 25-year-old rocketed as much as third within the ICC Check batting rankings on the again of an Australian report 896 runs throughout 5 Check matches at dwelling this summer time.

“If I can continue to do that, then that’s obviously going to be the challenge for me, and getting an opportunity in this one-day series is an opportunity for me to show a slightly different part of my game that we haven’t seen this summer, but that’s a really exciting challenge too.”

The best-handed batsman additionally realises there might be enormous problem for him enjoying on Indian soil.

“A big part of playing in India is how you play spin, so for me being nice and clear with my plans about how I play spin and then just trusting the processes I have,” Labuschagne mentioned.

“Batting in the middle order it’s about running really hard between wickets and trying to get those runs through the middle, then when you get the opportunity towards the back end to open the shoulders a bit,” he added.

The three ODIs might be performed on January 14, 17 and 19 in Mumbai, Rajkot and Bengaluru.