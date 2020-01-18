Maroon 5 accuse The 1975 of plagiarising artwork, Matty Healy responds

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has responded to claims made by Maroon 5 that his band plagiarised a few of their paintings.

Learn extra: The 1975’s new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’: Launch date, tour dates and every thing we all know to date

The Adam Levine-fronted group took to Twitter to touch upon the similarities between their 1997 album ‘The Fourth World’ (when the band glided by the title Kara’s Flowers) and The 1975’s promotional paintings for Spotify for their new single, ‘Me & You Together Song’.

“Hey @the1975, you guys big ‘Kara’s Flowers’ fans?” the official Maroon 5 Twitter account tweeted, earlier than Healy responded.

“I don’t know what the fuck that is but I love that song about being in a phone box or whatever it is,” the frontman replied, poking enjoyable at Maroon 5’s tune ‘Payphone’.

See the Twitter alternate under.

I don’t know what the fuck that’s however I really like that tune about being in a cellphone field or no matter it’s https://t.co/AnolXScieJ — 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) January 17, 2020

Final week, Matty Healy confirmed that the discharge date for The 1975‘s upcoming fourth studio album ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’ has been pushed again.

Talking to followers on Instagram Reside, the frontman mentioned he was “sorry to fuck you about,” whereas confirming that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’ has been pushed again from its authentic February 21 launch date.

In the meantime, Matty Healy has revealed that The 1975 gained’t be headlining Glastonbury Competition later this yr.

Two of the three Pyramid Stage headliners for this yr’s Worthy Farm occasion have already been confirmed, with Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift already confirmed.