January 2, 2020 | 11:09am

HOWELL, N.J. — A person who set off fireworks close to a movie show as his pal made a wedding proposal created panic amongst moviegoers who mistook the fireworks for gunshots, resulting in 911 calls and an evacuation, authorities mentioned.

Howell Township police responded to the Xscape Theater round 6 p.m. Wednesday and shortly discovered the theater supervisor had confronted a person who had lighted fireworks exterior one other enterprise close to the theater, authorities mentioned.

The remnants of the fireworks have been positioned, and it was decided that no photographs had been fired.

A 23-year-old Lakewood man informed police he had set off the fireworks as a part of his pal’s marriage proposal on the different enterprise.

Whereas noting there was no intent to trigger panic on the theater, a publish on the Howell police Fb web page acknowledged that “obviously this was a very poor decision rather than an overt act.”

The Lakewood man was charged with a fireworks infraction and disorderly conduct.

No accidents have been reported.