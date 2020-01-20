Married builder is jailed for 21 years after using date-rape pills

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Printed: 07:38 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:45 EST, 20 January 2020

A married rapist who sexually assaulting seven ladies whereas they have been asleep and took 20,000 images of his victims unconscious has been jailed for 21 years.

Many victims of 33-year-old Jamie Rogers had no thought what had occurred to them till being informed by police in regards to the assaults after their attacker’s cellphone was seized.

The builder from Hanworth, Berkshire, had his system looked for an unrelated matter however officers discovered 21,000 photos and 600 movies he had taken of his crimes.

Rogers drugged his victims and generally even their companions following periods of ingesting alcohol at his residence – inviting them to remain over, reported The Solar.

He additionally gave them tablets to keep away from hangovers – which have been really date rape medicine. Rogers even filmed himself abusing one lady with husband unconscious close by.

Investigators discovered he had attacked seven ladies between January 2009 and July 2017. Rogers pleaded responsible at Kingston Crown Court docket in London to 46 offences.

These have been 12 counts of rape, 15 counts of assault by penetration, and 19 counts of sexual assault. He was jailed for 21 years, with an prolonged licence of seven years.

It took two years for Rogers to be taken into custody after his arrest. His spouse had no thought what he was doing, and he break up from her earlier than shifting to Sheffield.

Scotland Yard Detective Inspector Simon Dowling mentioned: ‘Rogers took full benefit of those ladies to fulfil his personal wicked sexual fantasies.

‘The victims on this case have been fully unaware of what had occurred to them till they have been notified by police.

‘They have been left completely shocked by what was disclosed they usually should reside with the repercussions of this for the remainder of their lives.

‘We take all reviews of sexual offences very significantly and we hope this exhibits our dedication to bringing offenders of this nature to justice.’

The courtroom heard Rogers – who has been positioned on the intercourse offenders register for all times – carried out the assaults whereas the victims have been asleep.

None of them have been conscious that they had been sexually assaulted till police found photographs and movies that Rogers had taken.

The invention on a secret smartphone app got here after Rogers was initially arrested on suspicion of getting indecent photographs of kids.

The choose mentioned Rogers was ‘a harmful offender’ who should serve two thirds of his sentence earlier than parole might be thought-about.