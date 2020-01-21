Married HSBC boss, 48, nicknamed ‘Weinstein’ accused of sexual discrimination

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Printed: 02:03 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 02:15 EST, 21 January 2020

A married HSBC branded ‘Weinstein’ allegedly had an affair with certainly one of his colleagues and had intercourse with one other girl in his office bathrooms, his tribunal has heard.



Madeleine Luckham, 38, says Robert Clegg, 48, tried to ‘destroy’ her when she known as off their relationship.

She claims that ‘HSBC and Rob particularly’ bullied, harassed and discriminated towards her.

Robert Clegg (pictured) is accused of sexual discrimination and is dealing with a tribunal in Stratford, East London

Ms Luckham, who had a £185,000 function, says that Mr Clegg rubbed himself towards her and positioned his arms on her hips, The Solar On-line stories.

She informed a listening to that her physique tensed and recoiled, including: ‘This was simply certainly one of quite a few examples of undesirable touching and sexual harassment over the following few months.’

He allegedly positioned his arms on prime of one other colleague’s legs and whispered ‘we might have nice intercourse’ in her ear.

Ms Luckman – who previously headed supply for HSBC Digital – says that Clegg leered at her chest and left her feeling nugatory after they cut up up.

Branding his behaviour ‘sinister’, she mentioned ‘pervasive tradition of sexism’ compelled him out of the financial institution.

World head of HSBC employees digitisation Mr Clegg began a sexual relationship with Ms Luckman in October 2017.

Two months later, she ended it after she turned fearful about the way it have an effect on Mr Clegg’s 4 younger kids.

Ms Luckman says that she tried to place distance between herself and him and stop in March the next yr regardless of being on monitor for a brand new everlasting function.

Robert Clegg (pictured umpiring the ladies’s boat race for Most cancers Analysis UK) denies sexual discrimination as does HSBC

She informed the listening to that Mr Clegg supplied to safe her a wage enhance and satisfied her to remain.

Ms Luckman, from Teddington, south-west London, mentioned that it was her understanding she’d begin a everlasting function after her contract resulted in Could 2018.

However she says that she was heartbroken when in April that yr she heard he was ‘very handsy’ with one other member of employees.

She accused him of intimating he was having intercourse with one other colleague and ‘minimised’ their relationship, referring to it as ‘informal drunken intercourse’.

And she or he mentioned that he clearly advised she ought to depart the agency by telling her he ‘could not afford to depart HSBC’.

Ms Luckman informed Stratford Employment Tribunal in East London that she noticed Mr Clegg enter a employees rest room and claimed he’d had intercourse with a lady within the room.

She mentioned that she noticed the girl knock on a cubicle door, which opened to disclose that Rob was inside.

She mentioned that he got here out 10 minutes later ‘trying all sweaty and baggy’ earlier than displaying ‘essentially the most sinister smile’ she’d ever seen.

Ms Luckman turned to a fellow staff member, Kai Kartel, for help and the pair mentioned Mr Clegg’s nickname ‘Weinstein’.

She claims that Mr Kartel informed her Mr Clegg seems to be at girls as prey and was known as ‘Weinstein’.

Ex-producer Harvey Weinstein is presently dealing with prosecution within the USA of allegedly preying on Hollywood actresses.

Ms Luckman is suing Mr Clegg, from Newbury, Berkshire, and HSBC for sexual discrimination. Each events deny the claims and the listening to continues.