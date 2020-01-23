Mars Volta Singer Says His Dog Was Killed By Scientologists Protecting That '70s Show Actor

Cedric Bixler-Zavala of the Mars Volta and At The Drive needed to put down his household canine ​​yesterday after she ate rat poison, and he says that Scientologists defending That '70 s Present actor Danny Masterson had been behind it. In 2017, Bixler-Zavala's spouse Chrissie Carnell Bixler accused Masterson of raping her whereas they had been courting within the late '90 s. A number of different girls have additionally made comparable accusations in opposition to Masterson, who has denied all of the allegations. Bixler-Zavala and Carnell Bixler are each former Scientologists; Masterson is at present an energetic member of the Church Of Scientology.

Loudwire studies that Bixler-Zavala, Carnell Bixler, and different accusers filed a lawsuit in opposition to Masterson and the Church Of Scientology final August for stalking and harassing them in an try to silence the allegations. “I'm at the vet dealing with another hurt animal,” Bixler-Zavala wrote on Instagram this week alongside of rat poison rolled up in uncooked meat. “This is what I've been finding in my front and backyard. This is what scientology does when you speak about the predators they protect … This is the 2nd dog we've had to put down two to the harassment from private investigators and Scientologists. This only makes us stronger. “

In a follow-up put up, captioned “Danny Masterson is a violent serial rapist. He and his church will do something to cowl up his crimes, ”Bixler-Zavala added a prolonged assertion:

I can’t shut my mouth about this shit. Clearly you repugnant items of shit don't need my spouse and I to inform our story. We most definitely have some fascinating receipts that may tie a complete fuck load of xenu sympathizers and xenu soliers to those rapes. By no means belief a Scientologist who tries to co-opt the me too motion. By no means belief an artist who continues to be pleasant with their Scientologist movie star friends. You recognize who I'm speaking about. Go forward and scroll previous this and switch your blind eye. This complete bullshit thought of ​​tolerance could be very handy means of you hiding your head in a gap when you 'separate' the artist from their 'religious' beliefs. You go forward and take gigs with these individuals. You’d be an utter idiot to suppose that the cash you assist make on tour with these sheep doesn't return to movie star middle. If Beck can go away what the fuck is your rooster shit excuse? You gotta marvel what sort of grime they received on you out of your auditing classes or your time on the purification rundown. 'They' cross your folders round and personal you. You’d be shocked who’s in whose pocket. So right here's a particular shout out to all of the Highly effective Cats, all of the midnight vultures, all the chums of Earl, all of the Berric troops, all you house owners of hip purple bag espresso, all you Stoned house owners of Harvard, all you Home Geisha dwellers, all you managerial items of shit repping strokes of luck, all of you Oscar stylists, all you lethal little Sarahs, all you put up apocalyptic troopers preventing zombies in Atlanta, all you black dice thugs, all you newly indoctrinated 'individuals of the solar, 'all you poser hags sporting Native American regalia for functions of rock stardom. I see you. I see what facet of HERstory you might be on.

