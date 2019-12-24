Marshawn Lynch gives signature response when asked about return to Seahawks

The Seahawks have been unlucky to have had each of their featured working backs — Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise — endure accidents in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals, in order that pressured them into instantly trying to fill the void.

And to take action, they’ve signed two backs that when performed for the group — one among whom is extraordinarily well-known amongst followers, and has received a Tremendous Bowl.

Seattle signed Marshawn Lynch on Monday, and he “spoke” to reporters for the primary time since rejoining the group on Tuesday. We are saying “spoke,” as a result of he, per typical, was a person of few phrases. Right here’s what he needed to say about how he feels relating to being again in Seattle:

“Happy holidays. Merry New Year. Y’all have a great day. It’s a great feeling to be back,” Lynch mentioned.

Traditional Beast Mode.