Marshawn Lynch’s return provides a spark for Seahawks locker room

RENTON, Wash. — When Marshawn Lynch performed his final sport for Seattle in January 2016, a playoff loss to Carolina, the concept of him ever sporting a Seahawks uniform once more appeared preposterous.

But right here was Lynch on Tuesday going by way of his first apply with Seattle in almost 4 years, and doubtlessly tasked with enjoying a significant function on Sunday in opposition to San Francisco with the NFC West title on the road.

On the subject of NFL reunions, that is as unlikely because it will get. Not simply Lynch again on a soccer area after greater than a 12 months away, however again in Seattle.

“What I needed to hear from him is where his heart is. Is he in it and does he want to go for it, which he totally does,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll stated. “He’s worked to prove that. I don’t doubt him one bit about that. He’s very sincere about how he presents himself to this game and it’s very important to him to be at his best and do well, and he’s going to do everything he can to make that happen.”

The arrival of Lynch was a spark of power inside a Seattle locker room that was left reeling after Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona. Not solely had been the Seahawks run over by the Cardinals, they misplaced their most direct path to the No. 1 seed within the NFC playoffs and their high two working backs to harm.

Lynch might find yourself being nice in Seattle’s backfield. He might find yourself trying like a 33-year-old who hasn’t performed in additional than a 12 months. However the thought of “Beast Mode” carrying the ball as soon as once more in a Seattle uniform galvanized not solely the fan base, however a locker room of gamers who principally haven’t had Lynch as a teammate.

Linebacker Ok.J. Wright, one of many few holdovers from Lynch’s final season, stated a few of the youthful gamers appeared a bit in awe of Lynch being again in Seattle’s locker room.

“Only one person can pull this off and that’s No. 24,” Wright stated. “Back in the building, it feels good. When I heard the news I was like, ‘Perfect.’ He’s just the ultimate teammate, cool dude, just ballin’. I’m glad to have him back.”

Seattle made official the signings of Lynch and Robert Turbin — the identical backfield combo it used from 2012-14 — on Tuesday. The Seahawks positioned injured working backs Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) on injured reserve to open up the roster spots.

Lynch made a shock media look after apply for all of 9 seconds, saying, “Happy holidays. Merry New Year. You all have a great day. It’s a great feeling to be back.”

However he did broaden on his resolution in a video posted on his Beast Mode Productions YouTube channel that was shot just a few days in the past. It was clear within the video that there had been discussions of a return to Seattle earlier than information broke on Monday.

It’s additionally clear that Lynch initially thought he was coming again to be the complement to Carson. Now he could also be requested to take Carson’s function.

“At my age, this is a great opportunity to be able to come in and be able to help when needed, get in and do my little thing and get out, hopefully be able to help them go ahead and get to the Super Bowl that they should be playing for,” Lynch stated within the video. “I’m going to maximize my opportunity to the fullest.”

Lynch additionally stated he had some “unfinished business,” in reference to Seattle’s Tremendous Bowl loss to New England.

“Like he’s been saying, there’s some unfinished business,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner stated. “Maybe that’s the motivation. But we’ll welcome him with open arms every single time.”

What’s unsure is what Lynch can present Seattle’s offense. The scheme is just like the final time he was with the Seahawks, however the crew has a distinct offensive coordinator and totally different offensive line coach. Not one of the linemen who will block for Lynch on Sunday had been across the final time he had a carry for the Seahawks — a divisional spherical playoff loss to Carolina on Jan. 17, 2016.

Lynch averaged four.2 yards per carry final season with Oakland earlier than struggling a season-ending core muscle harm. Seattle would gladly take that form of manufacturing in live performance with Turbin and rookie sixth-round choose Travis Homer.

“What he brings and what he offers, he brings a lot to the table,” Carroll stated. “He’s as physical a player as I’ve ever been around, as great a competitor as I’ve ever been around and when you get to add somebody like that to your team it only helps and enhances kind of the mentality that we already cherish anyway. We’ll find out how he can play and how he does. It’s been a little while off.”

NOTES: Carroll stated DE Jadeveon Clowney (core) and CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) had been each anticipated to apply Tuesday and intend to play in opposition to the 49ers. … T Duane Brown underwent minor knee surgical procedure on Monday. Carroll stated the surgical procedure was wanted however nothing surprising was found. Seattle hopes Brown can return in just a few weeks, relying on how far the Seahawks advance within the postseason.