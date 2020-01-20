News

Martell’s double-double lifts Kiowa over Burlington in 42-26 win

January 21, 2020
The Kiowa Indians beat the Burlington Cougars by a rating of 42-26 on Thursday.

Bailey Martell lead Kiowa with 16 factors scored whereas additionally accumulating 13 rebounds. Kodi Henderson had a strong night time, recording 9 factors.

Burlington was lead in scoring by Trinity Perry who accounted for 14 factors, whereas additionally recording 15 rebounds and one help. Audrey Grinnan had a decent night time, recording seven factors.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Kiowa heading to play Hanover and Burlington taking up Yuma.

