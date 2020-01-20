Martell’s double-double lifts Kiowa over Burlington in 42-26 win

The Kiowa Indians beat the Burlington Cougars by a rating of 42-26 on Thursday.

Bailey Martell lead Kiowa with 16 factors scored whereas additionally accumulating 13 rebounds. Kodi Henderson had a strong night time, recording 9 factors.

Burlington was lead in scoring by Trinity Perry who accounted for 14 factors, whereas additionally recording 15 rebounds and one help. Audrey Grinnan had a decent night time, recording seven factors.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Kiowa heading to play Hanover and Burlington taking up Yuma.

This story was created with know-how offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is on the market.