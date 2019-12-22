Martin Compston teases next Line of Duty series with new update

When you’re nonetheless feeling bereft with no common repair of AC-12’s investigations, we’ve got some excellent news – the eagerly-anticipated sixth sequence of Line of Obligation is lastly headed into manufacturing, with sequence star Martin Compston revealing a sneak peek of his script on social media.

“Guys….I’m scared,” the Scottish actor, who performs waistcoated policeman Steve Arnott informed his followers as he posted a picture of the entrance of the script – and whereas it didn’t give something in any respect away (not even an episode title), followers are already getting excited.

Starring regulars Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure alongside Compston, the brand new sequence of Line of Obligation may even add Kelly MacDonald to the forged as Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the most recent police officer being investigated by AC-12.

“We’re delighted that Kelly Macdonald is coming on board for series six,” BBC Drama Controller Piers Wenger stated.

“She’s one of the UK’s most versatile actors and we’re excited for viewers to see what Jed’s scripts have in store for her when she joins the Line of Duty team.”

Sadly, until Compston flips that first web page the followers must wait somewhat longer to see what the scripts have in retailer for them, however at the very least issues are shifting to have Line of Obligation again on our screens quickly.

Line of Obligation will return to BBC1