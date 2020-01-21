Martin Lewis reveals how millions could be earning an astonishing 50 per cent on their savings

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Revealed: 12:15 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:20 EST, 21 January 2020

Monetary knowledgeable Martin Lewis has revealed how thousands and thousands of Brits may earn 50p on each £1 they save.

Martin, 47, defined how the Authorities’s Assist to Save scheme presents important rewards to low-income savers who’re capable of put away as much as £50 a month.

Customers stand to earn £1,200 in the event that they save the utmost of £2,400 over 4 years, considerably boosting their financial savings.

It was considered one of a lot of ideas shared by Mr Lewis on final night time’s episode of the Martin Lewis Cash Present.

Martin Lewis, 47, defined how the Authorities’s Assist to Save scheme presents important rewards to low-income savers who’re capable of put away as much as £50 a month. It was considered one of a lot of ideas shared by Mr Lewis on final night time’s episode of the Martin Lewis Cash Present

Talking on the present, Mr Lewis defined Assist To Save is offered to sure individuals entitled to Working Tax Credit score or receiving Common Credit score.

Individuals can use the financial savings account to place away between £1 and £50 every calendar month.

How does Assist To Save work? Assist To Save is offered to sure individuals entitled to Working Tax Credit score or receiving Common Credit score.

Individuals can use the financial savings account to place away between £1 and £50 every calendar month.

On the finish of the second and fourth years, a bonus is handed out primarily based on how a lot has been saved.

Primarily based on the £50-a-month restrict, the utmost that may be saved over the primary two years, or 24 months, is £1,200. The saver is then entitled to a £600 bonus.

If the saver places away the utmost £50 a month, each month, for 4 years, they might obtain a complete bonus of £1,200, on high of the £2,400 you’ll have saved your self. Extra info right here

On the finish of the second and fourth years, a bonus is handed out primarily based on how a lot has been saved.

Primarily based on the £50-a-month restrict, the utmost that may be saved over the primary two years, or 24 months, is £1,200. The saver is then entitled to a £600 bonus.

If the saver repeats the method for the second two years of the scheme, they might go on to save lots of an additional £1,200, and obtain one other £600 bonus.

With the scheme working for 4 years, meaning the saver may stand to obtain a complete bonus of £1,200, on high of the £2,400 they might have saved themselves.

The account is closed after 4 years.

Martin mentioned: ‘Frankly, it’s very unbeatable in case you’re eligible.’

The monetary knowledgeable additionally pointed to the advantages of a money Lifetime ISA, or LISA.

The LISA enables you to save as much as £four,000 a 12 months in direction of your first house or retirement, and offers you as much as £1,000 of bonus money a 12 months on high. Plus you earn curiosity on no matter you save, and because it’s an ISA, that curiosity is tax-free.

Nonetheless there are qualifying components. LISAs can solely be opened by individuals aged between 18 and 40, and the bonus is just accessible if the cash is used to purchase a first house value lower than £450,000, or whether it is taken out on the age of 60.

The cash saving knowledgeable identified that thousands and thousands may very well be lacking out on incomes on their financial savings by utilizing schemes just like the Authorities’s Assist to Save

Martin warned: ‘Do bear in mind although in case you withdraw cash to not purchase a home or you do not wait until you are 60, there’s a penalty.’

For many who have extra money to save lots of, or who do not qualify for these schemes, the present top-paying easy-access account, which is from Marcus by Goldman Sachs, is providing 1.35 per cent on financial savings.

Martin mentioned: ‘Verify now what you are being paid, if it is something lower than 1.35 per cent it is time to ditch and swap.’

He additionally suggested savers to be ‘aggressive’, saying: ‘The reality is as of late with such low rates of interest, if you wish to get the very best offers it’s a must to be an energetic, aggressive saver.’