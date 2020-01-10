Marty Scurll ‘Close To A Deal’ Regarding Pro Wrestling Future

Marty Scurll is among the hottest free brokers in professional wrestling. ROH doesn’t need him going anyplace and so they’ve reportedly provided him WWE important roster cash to stay round.

Mike Johnson mentioned on PW Insider that he’s heard that Scurll and ROH are near placing pen to paper on a contract. That deal wasn’t signed as of some days in the past.

Marty Scurll can in all probability decide the placement of the place he needs to name his professional wrestling house for the long run. Not solely is staying with ROH an possibility, however AEW must be tempting as nicely in the event that they’re negotiating something.