Marty Scurll Could Still Show Up In AEW

Marty Scurll determined to re-sign with ROH as a substitute of seeing what’s on the market for him elsewhere. This new contract got here with an enormous elevate and a spot on their reserving staff in a high position. Nonetheless, AEW followers would possibly get to see The Villain on Dynamite.

The Wrestling Observer Publication stories that AEW needed Scurll because the chief of the Darkish Order. They even had plans for him to debut. This clearly didn’t occur, however the wording in his new ROH contract would possibly permit him to work for AEW. The small print are a bit cloudy in the intervening time.

We have been instructed it might not exclude him from AEW though others have stated the deal will solely exclude AEW and WWE.

We do know what Marty Scurll gained’t be going to WWE. Vince McMahon’s Firm wouldn’t need to use Scurll anyway until he was solely with them.

Let’s simply see if Scurll finally ends up paying AEW Dynamite a go to if his contract will permit it. He at present appears to be busy chasing Nick Aldis’ NWA World Heavyweight Championship.