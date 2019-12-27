Marty Scurll Might Be Tempted To Stay In ROH

Marty Scurll’s ROH contract expired on November 30th, however he nonetheless labored last battle. Now he has agreed to work the principle even on the January 12th Harmony, North Carolina home present.

The Wrestling Observer Publication famous that ROH has made Marty Scurll a “great offer.” It’s unclear if he’ll take that deal, however the truth that he’s showing at not less than another ROH present might level to the truth that he hasn’t dominated out staying.

Marty Scurll might very nicely determine to remain in ROH. He may very well be offered as an undisputed principal occasion participant for the corporate. This position may very well be his for years to return, however AEW and WWE are additionally in all probability very enticing to him proper now as nicely.