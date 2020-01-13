Marty Scurll Seeking To Bridge ROH & AEW

AEW didn’t signal Marty Scurll to a contract, however the door isn’t closed on The Villain finally working together with his outdated mates in The Elite as soon as once more.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer defined that by way of Marty Scurll’s new place on the reserving group he needs to create a bridge between the 2 firms. We’ll simply need to see if All Elite Wrestling will probably be fascinated with working one thing out.

“He’s friends with The Young Bucks and he wants to have a working relationship between AEW and Ring Of Honor. That’s his goal. He’s going to attempt to do that. I don’ t know if that’s going to happen, but those guys will certainly listen. I think that’s a tough one because I don’t know what ROH has for AEW unlike New Japan where you can see what AEW would get from the relationship.”

2020 may very well be a really thrilling yr with new match-ups and partnerships that followers may need beforehand thought had been not possible. Quite a lot of AEW is perhaps upset that Marty Scurll determined to signal a brand new cope with ROH, however he did the most effective factor for himself as that supply was too good to cross up.

